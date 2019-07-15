Razer is discounting a ton of its best gaming hardware for Prime Day 2019 — here are the deals gamers won’t want to miss

source Amazon

The gaming juggernaut Razer is joining the Prime Day 2019 festivities with dozens of deals. If you’ve wanted to up your gaming experience, you have two days – July 15 and 16 – to take advantage of Razer’s deep discounts of up to 56% off.

Headquartered in San Diego and Singapore, Razer launched in 2005 with a focus on serving the hardcore gamer. The company’s first product was a performance mouse. Since then, the brand has expanded to provide all the hardware and software a gamer might want.

Whether you are just the occasional online gamer or you have your own Twitch channel and stream your gameplay on the regular, Razer has products that will help you improve your experience.

Below, learn about all of the Razer deals on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer markets the Blade 15 as the “world’s smallest gaming laptop.” It certainly provides an excellent combination of power, speed, and compact design. The Blade 15 features a 15.6-inch edge-to-edge Full HD 60 Hz display. There’s a dual 1 TB HDD and 128 GB SSD storage. And, you can count on excellent gameplay with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design VR Ready graphics.

Razer Phone 2 Gaming Smartphone

The Razer Phone 2 packs impressive performance and graphics into a small device. The phone features a vapor-chamber cooling system, which allows for smooth performance and stability. You get superior sound from the Dolby Atmos-tuned, dual front-facing stereo speakers. And, the 120 Hz UltraMotion Display offers an unparalleled mobile gaming experience. Click on Deal of the Day and View Offer to see the cheapest price.

Razer Huntsman Gaming Keyboard

The Huntsman is designed to register your keystrokes at the speed of light. It does this using the Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch. This keyboard is also built for durability and is rated to last up to 100 million keystrokes. It even has hybrid on-board memory and cloud storage so it can easily access your personalized settings.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

The Kraken is an affordable headset that makes you feel like you are in the game with its THX Spatial Audio, which creates realistic depth by creating a 360-degree sphere of positionally-accurate sound. And, with the USB controller, you get full control of the game/chat balance, volume and bass, and the THX Spatial Audio. The gel-infused ear cushions keep you cool and comfortable during long gaming sessions.

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam

A high-quality webcam can be the difference between building your viewership and people turning you off after a couple of minutes. The Razer Kiyo supports video recording in 1080p 30 fps and 720p 60 fps. The accurate and fast autofocus ensures you come in clear. And, the Kiyo even has a built-in multi-step ring light so viewers can see you better.

Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone

Top-notch audio is a must when you are streaming, and the Seiren X is an outstanding tool for getting your voice through nice and clear. The mic reduces unwanted noise with its ultra-precise pickup pattern. To dampen vibrations, there’s a built-in shock mount. And, the compact size makes it portable and takes up minimal space on your desk.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse

If precision and power are what you look for in a gaming mouse, then look no further than the Razer Naga Trinity. It features the 5G advanced optical sensor considered to be the most precise laser sensor in the world with true 16,000 DPI. There are up to 19 programmable buttons and 3 interchangeable side plates with 2, 7, and 12-button configurations.

Razer DeathAdder Elite Gaming Mouse

As with the Naga Trinity, the DeathAdder Elite has the same ultra-precise 5G advanced optical sensor and true 16,000 DPI. Additionally, this mouse is optimized for gaming with Razer’s array of mechanical switches. There are seven programmable buttons. Plus, the DeathAdder Elite is rated to last up to 50 million clicks, and Razer backs it with a two-year warranty.

