Razer is giving away 5 million masks to Singaporeans – here’s how to get yours

By
Jessica Lin
-

Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company will be giving away up to 5 million masks to Singaporeans via Razer vending machines set up in various parts of the island.
Free mask? Sign us up.

Gaming hardware and fintech company Razer has ventured into mask-making during the Covid-19 pandemic, and its giving them away to Singaporeans for free.

In a Facebook update on Tuesday (May 12), Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said the company will be giving away up to 5 million masks to Singaporeans via Razer vending machines set up in various parts of the island.

At the moment, there are already 20 such machines planned for various JustCo spaces and malls owned by Frasers Property Retail.

As part of a #ForSingaporeansBySingaporeans initiative, the firm is also looking to include in the machines other Covid-19 fighting products made in Singapore and by Singapore companies.

Tan also called for Singaporeans and Singapore companies to sponsor more masks for Singaporeans.

Property owners can also reach out to Razer to have a vending machine placed in high traffic locations, he said.

Here’s how you can get your hands on the #RazerForLife masks:

Razer’s mask giveaway for Singaporeans is only open to Singapore residents aged 16 and above.

The giveaway is currently on a beta test  run until June 2, and a full-scale deployment will follow after Singapore’s circuit-breaker is lifted.

To sign up for a free Razer mask, Singaporeans must first download the Razer Pay app on their smart devices.

You must then fill in your details and go through the verification process, which requires you to submit a photo of your identity card.

After verification, you will be issued a virtual coupon that entitles you to redeem a free mask.

Once claimed, the coupon will be stored in your Razer Pay pocket. When opened, it will display a QR code for scanning at the Razer vending machines.

A list of Razer vending machines to be set up by June 1 can be found on the Razer website.

As of May 12, there has been one vending machine set up atWaterway Point in Punggol.

Scanning the QR code coupon at a machine will allow you to redeem a mask for free.

