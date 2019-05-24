Razer made 53 patent filings and design applications last year, and expects even more in 2019

The Razer Phone 2 is one of Razer’s many products. Razer

Gaming hardware maker Razer filed a record total of 53 patents and design applications in 2018, 50 per cent more than the previous year, it revealed in a statement on Friday (May 25).

It also had the highest number of filings and applications among tech brands in Singapore for both the first and last quarters of the year, Razer said.

The company added that it expects to set a new record in intellectual property (IP) filings in 2019.

To date, Razer’s co-founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan has been named as inventor on a total of 51 patent and design filings.

According to Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS), Singapore was ranked third in the world – and top in Asia – for IP protection by the World Economic Forum’s Global Competitiveness Report in 2018.

“Filing IP applications in Singapore allows Razer to rapidly bring new products to the global market, thanks to the country’s strength as a global IP hub,” the company said in a statement.

The statement also said that Razer has plans to help Singapore-based companies leverage more on the country’s IP strengths by sharing its experience and expertise in coming months.

The company, which is dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, has global product development teams located in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Elaine Tan, Director, Legal at Razer said: “Apart from the US, Singapore was selected as one of Razer’s two IP bases for several reasons. IPOS is very highly regarded both in the region and internationally for its efficient and effective protection of IP rights.”

“A positive decision from IPOS carries significant weight with officials in IP offices in other countries. Further, Singapore’s pro- innovation policies makes it attractive for almost all of Razer’s IP to be owned and managed by its Singapore HQ,” she added.

