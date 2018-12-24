Razer’s new SEA HQ is set to open at Singapore’s one-north – here are 10 of the gaming company’s coolest products

An artist’s impression of Razer’s new Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore. Razer

Attention, gamers.

Razer, a global gaming hardware manufacturing company helmed by Singaporean Tan Min-Liang, has announced a new Southeast Asia headquarters at Singapore’s one-north.

The gaming company anticipates moving into the new facility in 2020.

The new headquarters will cover an estimated gross floor area of 19,300 sq m in a seven-storey building, featuring design elements by Razer designers and external architects. And of course, the building will be lit at night with strips of LED lighting in “signature Razer green”, simulating a central processing unit in operation.

With headquarters in both San Francisco and Singapore, the firm currently has an office in Chai Chee’s industrial estate and 15 offices worldwide.

Razer co-founder and chief executive Tan said in a statement that the move represents the company’s support for the Singaporean government’s efforts in developing technological innovation and a strong technology talent pool.

The location of one-north in Buona Vista is a strategic one, said Razer, as it “rides on the growing traction of the services business across South-east Asia”.

Since its birth in 2005, the company has been making waves around the world. It’s mostly renowned for its Razer Chroma and colourful hue lights that react to ambient in-game effects.

Here are 10 of its coolest products.

Razer Huntsman Elite

The Huntsman Elite is one of Razer’s newest products. Just like older keyboard models, this keyboard features the company’s iconic, colourful keyboard lights. Users can personalise lighting effects with full four-side underglow and 38 customization zones. It also has a magnetic wrist rest made of plush leatherette.

2. Razer Blade Pro

With a slim form factor, Razer markets its Blade Pro gaming laptop as “the desktop in your laptop”. It features rainbow keyboard lights and a touchpad uniquely situated at the bottom right of the device.

But it’s not cheap. Prices for the Blade Pro start from S$2,699.90.

3. Razer Phone 2

This is the second iteration of the Razer Phone, the only smartphone with a true 120Hz screen, and that includes both touch sampling and display refresh rate. It’s designed for optimal gaming performance and everyday use.

4. Razer Mamba Elite

With 20 lighting zones, – the most Razer Chroma in the company’s lineup – the gaming mouse features extended lighting zones along each side to illuminate users’ gameplays.

5. Razer Nari

This headset with THX Spatial Audio brings 360-degree positional sound, giving users greater spatial awareness – a vital component of gaming immersion.

6. Razer Raiju Mobile

The Razer Raiju Mobile is for serious mobile gamers. The gaming controller syncs with Android mobile devices, so you can play games on the Razer Phone 2 with a controller.

7. Razer Panthera Evo

The Razer Panthera Evo is an arcade fight stick controller featuring eight push buttons with the same Razer mechanical switches found in Razer’s most renowned gaming keyboards, but fine-tuned for shorter actuation points.

8. Razer Sila

This is Razer’s first gaming router that lets users prioritise applications for smooth wireless gaming performance. The router is designed to minimise game lags and it features gaming mode where users can play without interruptions.

9. Razer Mercenary Backpack

This backpack is designed to look rugged, yet feel comfortable. Razer says that it’s able to withstand the harshest of urban situations while keeping personal items safe. There is an abundance of space and compartments to hold items such as gaming laptops.

10. D.Va Razer Meka Headset

Popular Overwatch character D.Va is never without her Meka headset.

Razer’s D.Va Meka headset provides users with crystal-clear audio, an omnidirectional mic, and leatherette on-ear cushions, specially designed for aspiring mech pilots – and of course, D.Va fans.