Razer’s third HQ just opened in KL – and it’s going to be the company’s fintech hub for RazerPay

Apart from Singapore and San Francisco, gaming brand Razer has opened a third headquarters – and this time, it’s in Malaysia.

The new office, which opened on Thursday (Feb 28), is located at The Vertical at UOA Corporate Towers in Kuala Lumpur’s Bangsar South integrated development, and will house over 280 employees.

Apart from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan, Malaysia’s finance minster Lim Guan Eng and youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq bin Syed Abdul Rahman were also present at the new office’s opening ceremony.

The company said that the new headquarters marked the “rising significance of Malaysia” in its fintech expansion plans.

The new HQ will be Razer’s fintech hub in Southeast Asia, Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan said, adding that Malaysia was “the first country in the world to be ready for RazerPay”.

RazerPay is the company’s e-payment startup, which has been in use in Malaysia since June 2018. Razer claims it’s one of the one of the most popular e-payment wallets in the country.

Tan added that the KL office would act as a “natural springboard” to RazerPay’s expansion in the region, which also includes its aim to become Singapore’s top e-payment wallet.

