RDAK Transport Equipment Inc. Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – Twenty outstanding Philippines’ entrepreneurs and organisations were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA, led by Megawide Construction Corporation’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Edgar Saavedra and Robinsons Land Corporation’s President and CEO, Mr. Frederick D. Go.

An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship’, over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

Leading the list of winners includes RDAK Transport Equipment Inc who received the award under Corporate Excellence Category.





About RDAK Transport Equipment Inc.

Since its establishment, RDAK Transport Equipment, Inc. continues to leave its mark as the Philippines’ leading transport and equipment vehicle provider. RDAK was founded in 1989 with its name derived from the acronym of its founder and President, Ricardo Delfin Abella King. Through his leadership, RDAK has an unprecedented track record of pioneering production and marketing of post-war mass transport vehicles, known as jeepney, in the regions of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Company vision is to be the number 1 solutions provider for earth–moving equipment in various industries in Visayas and Mindanao. Its mission is to provide good quality and value for money products to satisfy customer needs by continuously maintaining excellent long-term relationship with suppliers and partners to create strong commitment, continuously enhancing established procedures as well as enhancing and upgrading workforce skills and knowledge.

For the past few decades, RDAK continues to be the market leader in the mass transport industry. The Company has evolved from marketing the most two-wheel vehicles to the largest ten-wheeler industrial type vehicles. 2019 marked the year the company expanded to new locations in the Philippines. RDAK has now established a variety of businesses throughout the country, the latest in the fast-growing market of Mindanao. Looking forward, RDAK targets to expand to more locations which has exciting growth opportunities.

With the advent of technology, which is changing the industry’s landscape, RDAK is developing innovative and more efficient processes to steer the company towards long-term relevance and success by introducing greater use of technology in its manufacturing facilities and services. RDAK has always been grounded on its own maxim, “Your Success is Our Success,” which has governed the way the company provides the best services to customers by exceeding expectations and challenging perceptions in forging stronger partnerships in helping others to succeed and grow. This is what sets RDAK apart from other transport providers.

Moving forward, RDAK has always been the pioneer, the first movers since it was founded in 1989 thus despite the challenges in the industry, RDAK will be at the forefront in exploring and cultivating new technologies to meet customer needs, set new standards and introduce new products in the transport industry. With this, RDAK will bring all of its strength in the development of the country’s transportation industry for the years to come.

RDAK Transport & Equipment, Inc. also places priority in Corporate Social Responsibility. RDAK, together with Juanito I. King Foundation, Inc. (JIKFI) and King’s Group of Companies, proactively organizes various activities as a commitment to environmental protection and to help needy people. RDAK has been a long-time partner of the PBSP’s Reforestation Project and DepEd Cebu City Division to carry out activities in the future.





About Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.