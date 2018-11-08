Re-Ignite The Youth In Selangor This 11 November

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – November 8, 2018 – On 7 November 2018, Raja Muda of Selangor, Duli Yang Teramat Mulia Tengku Amir Shah Ibni Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj launched the upcoming SAY IGNITE 2018, an event to celebrate youth of diverse backgrounds, talents and abilities.

SAY IGNITE 2018 to be held on 11 November is a sustainable initiative that seeks to ignite youth through creative content and social activities at Taman Tasik Shah Alam and its surrounding areas. In his speech, he said “This year SAY IGNITE 2018, in keeping with its principle of inclusiveness, will be celebrating youth of different abilities.“

To be held this Sunday the event promises a number of exciting activities throughout the day. He also took the opportunity to invite the youth and all Selangor residents to the event and join the activities.

Selangor Youth Community (SAY) is a non-profit, non-political and non-governmental organisation that aims to create a community of youth, by youth for youth. SAY IGNITE is a platform to promote the colours and ambitions of the youth of Selangor.

It features programmes such as motivational talks, exhibition boots, demonstrations and activities in the four focus areas of SAY, among others. Therefore, it places focus on the four pillars of Arts and Culture, Community Service, Entrepreneurship and Sports & Health.

It allows youths the opportunity to share feedback on issues relevant to their generation, as it lets them discover, develop and fine tune their talents and passion with the aim that they will play an important role in charting and shaping the future of Selangor and the nation.

Following the success of last year, SAY IGNITE 2018 to be held on 11 November will showcase these activities, among others: