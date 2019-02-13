Reach Travel Trade & Affluent FIT from World’s Major Markets in ITE, Hong Kong’s only travel fair

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 14 February 2019 – Big with quality, Hong Kong rank World’s Tenth largest market by total outbound spending in 2016 and among these top markets First by per capita spending; and Australia’s 9th largest source market from where came over 300,000 inbound in the year ended November 2018! With only 7.4 million people, Hong Kong spent US$25.5 billion on outbound in 2017, up 5.8%!

Highly international, 87% of ITE’s 666 exhibitors from abroad and over half of the 50 exhibiting countries and regions including mainland China from outside Asia.

Requiring registration for admission, the two trade days of ITE 2018 drew 12460 buyers and visitors of whom 6580 from travel agents and 2567 MICE; geographically 9000 from Hong Kong and over 2600 from mainland China particularly from Guangdong.

With a cumulative GDP of US$1.69 trillion and 68 million people, the Greater Bay Area which ITE well covers, consists of Hong Kong, Macau, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and a total of 9 major Guangdong cities where came some 2000 of ITE’s buyers and trade visitors.

FIT dominate Hong Kong outbound as prefer by 84% of ITE’s 90000 public visitors; grow fast in China and in 2019 accounting for some 50% of Chinese arrivals to France, say!

Of ITE’s over 90000 public visitors, 84% travel in FIT! They are highly educated (42% university, another 34% post-secondary); accessible to both local and foreign sellers as over 60% online booking directly with suppliers and 63% make booking in ITE; and 19% will join “local” tours at destination! In short, with good income and love traveling!

Collected some 4000 replies, ITE2018 surveys found high interest in various in-depth and travel themes — for examples trade visitors on Study Tour (28%) and Overseas Wedding (21%); and public visitors in Eco-tourism (35%) and Sport Tourism (23%)! Australia has plenty to offer!

ITE offers exhibitors B2B and B2C programs each with free and optional services, which can include e-newsletter promotions, Business Matching for quick dating between buyers and sellers, assistance in holding trade seminar or workshop, sponsorship, online and onsite advertising etc.

Organized annually by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, ITE Hong Kong 2019, the 33rd ITE on leisure and the 14th ITE MICE, will be held from June 13 to 16 at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre. Details and enquiry at www.itehk.com.