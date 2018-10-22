David’s Bridal could be filing for bankruptcy — and people aren’t sure what to think

On October 15, David’s Bridal missed a $270 million loan payment.

Now, it seems there’s a “very high likelihood” that the wedding retailer will file for bankruptcy or restructure its debts.

Online, people are having mixed reactions to the news.

Some brides are clamoring to get their wedding dresses before it’s too late.

On October 15, David’s Bridal missed a $270 million loan payment. Now, it seems that there’s a “very high likelihood” that the wedding retailer will file for bankruptcy or restructure its debts, Mathew Christy, an S&P Global Ratings analyst, told USA Today.

The company has a 30-day grace period to make the missed payment, but it seems unlikely that it will do so, per Christy. Failing to make a loan payment often predicates filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Online, people are having mixed reactions to the news.

Some people were caught off guard.

I really don’t understand this. The last time I was in David’s Bridal (which was earlier this year) was a mad house. https://t.co/zRcqQG3Uuz — Hilary Banks, Jr. (@hilarybanksjr) October 20, 2018

Just saw on nightly news that David’s Bridal May Be filing for Chapter 11…. — Danni Andrew (@_danniandrew) October 20, 2018

@davidsbridal hello. I see you all are looming on financial troubles, so I wanted to know if dresses I ordered in August for January delivery, will still be honored? — Criyonce (@Criyonce) October 22, 2018

Others think it’s a sign of the “retail apocalypse.”

Dropping like flies. David’s Bridal may be next retail company to declare bankruptcy https://t.co/BNEKIu1a3X — Ian M. (@the_chart_life) October 20, 2018

Sears Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy and Now David's Bridal on the Brink of filing for Bankruptcy. Smh — Dick Dillinger (@RobRocstarr) October 20, 2018

The next retailer to bite the dust? David's Bridal flirts with possible bankruptcy after skipping debt paymenthttps://t.co/sZFPNrgOBU #retail #retailproblems pic.twitter.com/pmm7D5VJoz — Michelle Garrett (@PRisUs) October 20, 2018

And quite a few think this means now is the time to buy a wedding dress.

So David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy. This might be a blessing in disguise. Might have to get some things for my wedding real quick ???? pic.twitter.com/5msVKvNtFs — Meredith Fairrow (@Mfairrow91) October 21, 2018

If you know any Brides that have dresses at David's Bridal, may we suggest you pick them up now of maybe get your refund NOW.https://t.co/YsHaescf7E — WeDoWed.com ® (@WeDoWed) October 20, 2018

WELL IF YOU SOON TO BE BRIDES WERE BUYING ANYTHING AT DAVID'S BRIDAL….IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WILL BE FILING BANKRUPTCY SOON…WOW! — USCBryan (@USCBryan) October 19, 2018

But David’s Bridal doesn’t want customers to worry. “Our financial outlook is strong and we have ample liquidity to meet our key business objectives today and in the future,” a spokesperson for the company told INSIDER.

It doesn’t expect that the experience will change much for shoppers at the national bridal boutique.

“We do not expect this process to materially impact our business or interfere with day-to-day operations or our relationships with vendors and customers,” they said.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.