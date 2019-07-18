People are terrified by the new trailer for ‘Cats’ that stars A-list celebrities as anthropomorphic cats

caption A shot from the first trailer for “Cats” the movie. source Universal Pictures

The first trailer for “Cats” is here.

The movie stars plenty of A-listers, including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, and Judi Dench.

People are horrified.

The cats look far too human. People pointed out the CGI seems off.

The movie will be out on December 20, 2019.

The first trailer for the movie “Cats” based on the broadway musical is officially out as of Thursday. And it is terrifying to behold.

The movie from Universal Pictures will be out just in time for Christmas on December 20, 2019 – truly a gift for us all this holiday season. It has a seriously all-star cast, starring Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, and Rebel Wilson, as well as English ballerina Francesca Hayword in her first feature-length role.

The people behind the movie are big deals, too. Steven Spielberg is an executive producer, Tom Hooper is the director (he also directed the 2012 movie version of “Les Miserables,” which won Anne Hathaway an Oscar for best-supporting actress), and it was choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, a Tony Award-winning choreographer who also choreographed “Hamilton.”

So it was safe to say people had expectations. But we weren’t prepared for what we got.

caption Judi Dench is a cat. source Universal Pictures

caption Taylor Swift is a cat. source Universal Pictures

caption Jennifer Hudson is a cat. source Universal Pictures

The reactions came in swiftly

me watching the CATS trailer pic.twitter.com/MhEQKuXsJo — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 18, 2019

CATS looks great! (i joke but this is literally what CATS looks like god help us all) pic.twitter.com/PiDxwQ0hmz — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 18, 2019

the cats trailer is out pic.twitter.com/gxUYfPHTAP — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 18, 2019

It looks how many expected the CGI-version of ‘Cats’ to look

IT'S EVEN MORE TERRIBLE THAN I EVER COULD HAVE DREAMED!!! WHY ARE THEIR FACES FLOATING ON THE CGI CAT BODIES? https://t.co/vhZrEzsKxU — David Mack (@davidmackau) July 18, 2019

kind of them to release the Cats trailer *before* I went to therapy — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) July 18, 2019

The CGI in this CATS trailer… pic.twitter.com/AVTFcYGn6T — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 18, 2019

A lot of tweets focused on the outfits (or lack thereof) for the cats themselves

THE UNCANNY VALLEY THE SUBTLE CAT BOOBS I AM LIVING, I FEEL ALIVE pic.twitter.com/D7H969TEn6 — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) July 18, 2019

ah yes, just as I suspected: the cats have human boobs — Dana Murphy (@manadurphy) July 18, 2019

If Andy isn’t in this I send it back pic.twitter.com/Lelg6L80Jo — Kyle Wellman (@KyWellman) July 18, 2019

The cats still look pretty human. Perhaps a bit too human.

thank god CATS the movie has stayed true to CATS the musical and made the cats extremely sexual pic.twitter.com/ld4v1JgtQH — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) July 18, 2019

And did I mention Taylor Swift is in it? And she loves cats?

I am a cat now and somehow that was everything #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/80gZHpvzMW — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 18, 2019

IVE WAITED SO LONG TO TWEET THIS LITERALLY MONTHS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/uWAkBUPw4k — nezzie ???? #WeStandWithTaylor (@imcalledvanessa) July 18, 2019

The original musical has been a theater mainstay for years. It will be interesting to see how the movie adapts the plot, which involves many different cats telling the story of their lives as they decide that it’s time for one older cat to die aka ascend to the “Heaviside Layer” and come back to a new life. The play is based on the book ” Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats” by T. S. Eliot.

Please stop saying the plot of Cats is confusing. The plot of Cats is that they're cats and they introduce themselves until one of them gets permission to die. — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) July 18, 2019

Well, maybe this movie never had a chance. See you all on December 20, 2019.