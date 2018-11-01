Starbucks just released its seasonal holiday cups — and people have a lot of opinions

caption Cheers. source Starbucks

It’s November 1, which means the Starbucks seasonal cups are back.

People have mixed reactions.

Some are excited, while others think there’s not enough representation.

Most just think it’s too early for the winter holidays.

It’s November 1, which means the Starbucks red holiday cups are back with vengeance.

Starting Friday, the coffee chain will be offering four decorative cups: red stripes, holly leaves meant to resemble coffee cherries, red houndstooth, and green stars.

Over the last few years, Starbucks holiday cups have been mired in controversy. Notably, in 2015, a viral video claimed that Starbucks “removed Christmas” from its minimalist cups, a sure sign that they were warriors in the War Against Christmas.

In the ensuing years, the internet outrage machine has raged on.

And despite Starbucks’ efforts to appease the pro-Christmas contingent, people still found something to complain about

Of course, some are excited.

#starbucks just launched its seasonal cups and I am ready for it ! — Tina (@Tina_gb93) November 1, 2018

The Starbucks at my job put out all their Christmas stuff this morning and it makes me so happy. — spoopyⓋ (@KristenRobinett) November 1, 2018

Tis’ Christmas season! Starbucks roll out the red cups & gingerbread lattes, Mariah dust off those vocal chords, Santa Clause is coming to town BITCH pic.twitter.com/vODLbycHG5 — emmanuel (@Mannyllorente) November 1, 2018

Starbucks has Christmas cups out and I’m not mad about it — kylie (@Kintheghetto) November 1, 2018

Many think it’s simply too soon for red cups.

Halloween finish last night eh….Starbucks bright and early done have up Christmas decorations, and Christmas cups and new list of Christmas drinks ???? Them real dark — Kae (@baeitskae) November 1, 2018

it’s November 1st time to start drinking Starbucks out of red cups — Olive Gravy (@offbeatoliv) November 1, 2018

Halloween hasn’t even been over for 24 hours yet and Starbucks already has tinsel hanging up, gingerbread lattes and Christmas cups like chill out — Despicable Bree (@loser_bree) November 1, 2018

hey @Starbucks, there’s this holiday called thanksgiving. put your red cups away. — Carrie Blough (@carrcrosby) November 1, 2018

Others are already exhausted by the outrage cycle.

Are we allowed to clutch our pearls, freak out and be offended by Starbucks cups yet? Or is that after Thanksgiving? I need to pre-schedule my ridiculous outrage this year… — Jon Carmody is INSIDE THE HOUSE! (@JonC572) November 1, 2018

The Starbucks holiday cups have been revealed, so watch out for people who use the word "snowflake" but cry when company's dont put Christmas on merch — Carmen San Diego (@AreYouHie) November 1, 2018

Halloween is over so it’s time to get enraged over Starbucks holiday cups!! — Layne Hopkins (@LayneHopkins) November 1, 2018

Oh great here comes the season where people get all offended over what the Starbucks cups look like. ???? — Abigail Almonte (@abbyalmonte12) November 1, 2018

A few would like to see more representation from Starbucks.

@Starbucks Can Starbucks please please please please come out with a Hanukkah themed drink and cup?! I love the holiday cups, however they are only directed to Christmas!!! — abagael ahearn (@xxabagaelmar) November 1, 2018

I demand Hanukkah cups this year @Starbucks — Jon (@jewjon) November 1, 2018

But some think the chain struck the correct balance – and even like the cups.

A reminder that Starbucks red cups come out tomorrow, and I hope no one’s offended. I like them. — Chelle (@Fab_Mommy_) November 1, 2018

Not one but four different Holiday cups. Enough to satisfy everyone along the spectrum in the War On Christmas. https://t.co/CIryf7v4Em — Fiddle Elphier (@FiddleElphier) November 1, 2018

The chain is also giving away free, reusable red cups to customers who order a seasonal beverage on Friday.

As they say, ’tis the season.

