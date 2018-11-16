Ezra Miller posed for the latest issue of Playboy and people are thrilled for what it means for LGBTQ representation

caption Ezra Miller. source Ryan Pfluger/Playboy

See the pictures below.

In case you missed it, Ezra Miller is in the latest issue of Playboy. In the article, the actor spoke about his experience in Hollywood, addressed working with Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald,” and his sexuality.

Miller told the outlet that he identifies as polyamorous and queer, which he sees as “an umbrella of non-identification.”

Instead of searching for a monogamous partner, Miller said he is in a “polycule,” like a group that functions as a polyamorous molecule.

“I’m trying to find queer beings who understand me as a queer being off the bat, who I make almost a familial connection with, and I feel like I’m married to them 25 lifetimes ago from the moment we meet,” he said. “And then they are in the squad – the polycule. And I know they’re going to love everyone else in the polycule because we’re in the polycule, and we love each other so much.”

Online, people are freaking out over Miller’s interview – and the corresponding photo shoot in which Miller posed in the brand’s signature bunny ears.

caption Ok! source Ryan Pfluger/Playbo

caption The ears! source Ryan Pfluger/Playbo

People are thrilled for what it means for LGBTQ representation.

Online, people are freaking out over the pictures and what it means for representation.

EZRA MILLER living his TRUTH is a MOOD. pic.twitter.com/a93l1QzoSL — Angie 'The Dark Phoenix' Shanklin ???? (@Da_Nerdette) November 16, 2018

ezra miller doesn't give a single fuck about gender roles and i think that's beautiful pic.twitter.com/cBCCTKmFwC — gabi (@harleivy) November 16, 2018

Ezra Miller is a gender-fluid bunny on the cover for Playboy. (????: Ryan Pluger) pic.twitter.com/pAPqerDDDq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 16, 2018

honestly i just think ezra is what the world needs right now. he is so honest about his identity, which isn’t easy, especially in the current political climate n he is just so unapologetically queer. the lgbtq+ community needs him — Grey Jarvis (@grey_jarvis) November 16, 2018

Others, to put it simply, are just freaking out.

Next Halloween I'm Ezra Miller. Not Fantastic Beasts Ezra Miller.

Not The Flash Ezra Miller. Playboy Ezra Miller. — Dani Beck (@_DaniBeck) November 16, 2018

Ezra Miller for PLAYBOY — Pamela Anderson is shaking pic.twitter.com/OwmFIMBSej — Russell Falcon (@RussellFalcon) November 16, 2018

ezra miller's playboy shoot just gave me five extra years of life. my crops are watered, my skin is clear pic.twitter.com/YYnibDJ9Wc — griff is on deadline (@griffski) November 16, 2018

We are undeserving of #EzraMiller who has dressed up as a bunny for a photo shoot in Playboy. pic.twitter.com/scKnawjD4t — Mother Ollitorium ????️‍???????????? (@OllieCharles) November 16, 2018

Of course, this week’s meme cycle made an appearance.

“Aright, we‘d love to start the interview ” Ezra Miller’s brain- Say it

Just say it

Say it

Say it

Say it

Say it

C’mon say it

Just say it

Say it

Say it

Say it “I’m in a polycule, it’s a poly molecule“ pic.twitter.com/2V2A4IfLZw — Patrick Sullivan (@PatchNavillus) November 16, 2018

Although this considered a milestone for the magazine, it’s not the first time the brand has profiled an LGBTQ+ actor. This summer, for example, the magazine ran a profile of Stephanie Beatriz, who identifies as bisexual, and plays a bisexual character on “Brooklyn 99.” In its November 2017 issue, Playboy featured its first-ever transgender centerfold Playmate model, Ines Rau.

For all of Playboy’s shortcomings in its treatment and objectification of women over the years, the brand was an early champion of gay rights when it was helmed by Hugh Hefner. In 1955, the magazine ran a short story entitled “The Crooked Man” by Charles Beaumont. Per Vox, the story “depicted a dystopian future where homosexuality was the norm, heterosexuality was outlawed and angry anti-straight mobs marched through the street chanting ‘make our city clean again!'” At the time, Esquire considered the story too controversial and wouldn’t run it, according to Vox.

In a 1994 interview with Hefner published by LGBT magazine The Advocate, Hefner spoke about his commitment to human rights. “If the pursuit of happiness has any meaning at all as it is written in the Constitution, the government’s intruding into one’s bedroom, into personal sexual behaviors, is as unconstitutional as anything can be,” Hefner said.

