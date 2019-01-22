You can now buy ‘Gender Reveal Lasagna’ with pink or blue cheese — and people hate it

- Villa Italian Kitchen is selling “Gender Reveal Lasagna”
- The pasta dish comes stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue.
- The meal package, which feeds 12, costs $140.
- People hate the lasagna as a concept.
- It is a cursed image.
Gender reveal parties – and gender, for that matter – are a construct. From exploding fireworks to a truly wild video involving a grown man dressed as a baby, there have been several over-the-top gender reveal stunts in recent memory. But Villa Italian Kitchen, an Italian restaurant franchise with locations around the country, has taken the cake with its latest offering.
Enter: “Gender Reveal Lasagna,” which is stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue. Yes, it’s a lot.
Want a fun way to reveal the gender of your baby? Our Gender Reveal Lasagna is your answer! Celebrate your family’s new addition with our catering package which includes a cheese lasagna with a pink or blue interior, garlic rolls and salad. Share your reveal with #LasagnaReveal and you’ll be entered for a chance to win a FREE catered meal! http://www.cateringbyvilla.com/ (link in bio) . . . #pizzalife #pizzalove #instafood #italianfood #yummy #amazing #instagood #photooftheday #pizzalife #cheese #lovepizza #recipe #delish #delicious #foodpic #foodpics #instagood #foodgasm #instagramhub #thankful #eeeeats #nomnomnom #babyshower #babyshowerideas
The dish, when ordered in a catering package, costs $140 and comes with garlic rolls and salad, per the New York Post. It can serve 12 people, the outlet notes.
Online, people have a lot of thoughts about the pasta dish.
Many couldn’t help but make jokes.
Congratulations! Your baby is … DISGUSTING! https://t.co/OaJ2rQ9IZ1
— Tanis Fowler (@TanisFowler) January 22, 2019
Excited to announce that I’m having… a mental breakdown! https://t.co/dQJ7tqAPki
— Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho) January 22, 2019
call me old fashioned but I prefer to let my guest's know the baby's gender *before* I bake it into a lasagna and serve it to them https://t.co/KB2RolSSAj
— Schmendrick Lamar (@Boogar_Sugar) January 22, 2019
Gender reveal food poisoning https://t.co/RlxJAjfENA
— Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) January 22, 2019
Y’all trying to piss off Garfield? What’s next, a whole week of Mondays?! https://t.co/EUmLfGwhdh
— Regina George Michael (@charlesrockhill) January 22, 2019
A small group said they liked the concept.
this is my type of gender reveal lmaooooo https://t.co/20boZR5rzU
— baro ⚡️ (@Medrannoo) January 22, 2019
this is amazing https://t.co/DebMkS05Ze
— LA Metsfan (@LAMetsfan) January 22, 2019
Others just simply hate it.
It’s officially time for y’all to stop https://t.co/EekIrzxoGh
— A Coupon Queen. (@pat_the_rice) January 22, 2019
Schttoooppp! You have got to be kidding me…. https://t.co/AzOQ1mRAv8
— Karlijn Jans (@KCH_Jans) January 22, 2019
Why is this is a thing https://t.co/6SV3mQcDfY
— Abs (@sachs_abbi) January 22, 2019
Okay that fire was bad but this? This?!?!?! https://t.co/i33AZ81PIn
— ????Brianna ???? (@raininblack) January 22, 2019
This is disgusting https://t.co/KSVOTqBp48
— ess (@theereal_ess) January 22, 2019
And while this is certainly one cheesy addition to a gender reveal party, it’s not the first elaborate stunt to make waves.
There was also the off-duty Border Patrol agent accidentally started a 47,000-acre wildfire in Arizona when a gender-reveal party went horribly wrong. Then, a couple who lives in Louisiana faced pushback for involving live alligators in their gender reveal. Finally, a dad-to-be broke his ankle at a gender reveal party.
