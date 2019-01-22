You can now buy ‘Gender Reveal Lasagna’ with pink or blue cheese — and people hate it

caption It’s a boy! source villaitaliankitchen/Instagram

Villa Italian Kitchen is selling “Gender Reveal Lasagna”

The pasta dish comes stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue.

The meal package, which feeds 12, costs $140.

People hate the lasagna as a concept.

It is a cursed image.

Gender reveal parties – and gender, for that matter – are a construct. From exploding fireworks to a truly wild video involving a grown man dressed as a baby, there have been several over-the-top gender reveal stunts in recent memory. But Villa Italian Kitchen, an Italian restaurant franchise with locations around the country, has taken the cake with its latest offering.

Enter: “Gender Reveal Lasagna,” which is stuffed with cheese that has been dyed either pink or blue. Yes, it’s a lot.

The dish, when ordered in a catering package, costs $140 and comes with garlic rolls and salad, per the New York Post. It can serve 12 people, the outlet notes.

caption The full package. source villaitaliankitchen/Instagram

Online, people have a lot of thoughts about the pasta dish.

Many couldn’t help but make jokes.

Congratulations! Your baby is … DISGUSTING! https://t.co/OaJ2rQ9IZ1 — Tanis Fowler (@TanisFowler) January 22, 2019

Excited to announce that I’m having… a mental breakdown! https://t.co/dQJ7tqAPki — Katie Johantgen (@katiejoyofosho) January 22, 2019

call me old fashioned but I prefer to let my guest's know the baby's gender *before* I bake it into a lasagna and serve it to them https://t.co/KB2RolSSAj — Schmendrick Lamar (@Boogar_Sugar) January 22, 2019

Gender reveal food poisoning https://t.co/RlxJAjfENA — Jeffrey Simpson (@FadAstra) January 22, 2019

Y’all trying to piss off Garfield? What’s next, a whole week of Mondays?! https://t.co/EUmLfGwhdh — Regina George Michael (@charlesrockhill) January 22, 2019

A small group said they liked the concept.

this is my type of gender reveal lmaooooo https://t.co/20boZR5rzU — baro ⚡️ (@Medrannoo) January 22, 2019

this is amazing https://t.co/DebMkS05Ze — LA Metsfan (@LAMetsfan) January 22, 2019

Others just simply hate it.

It’s officially time for y’all to stop https://t.co/EekIrzxoGh — A Coupon Queen. (@pat_the_rice) January 22, 2019

Schttoooppp! You have got to be kidding me…. https://t.co/AzOQ1mRAv8 — Karlijn Jans (@KCH_Jans) January 22, 2019

Why is this is a thing https://t.co/6SV3mQcDfY — Abs (@sachs_abbi) January 22, 2019

Okay that fire was bad but this? This?!?!?! https://t.co/i33AZ81PIn — ????Brianna ???? (@raininblack) January 22, 2019

And while this is certainly one cheesy addition to a gender reveal party, it’s not the first elaborate stunt to make waves.

There was also the off-duty Border Patrol agent accidentally started a 47,000-acre wildfire in Arizona when a gender-reveal party went horribly wrong. Then, a couple who lives in Louisiana faced pushback for involving live alligators in their gender reveal. Finally, a dad-to-be broke his ankle at a gender reveal party.