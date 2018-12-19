The first photos from Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ starring Will Smith as the Genie are here, and people’s reactions are hilarious

caption Will Smith steps into the role of the Genie in Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” remake, but he isn’t blue. source Tristan Fewings/Getty Images and Disney

Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday released images from Guy Ritchie’s live-action “Aladdin” film.

It includes the first images of Will Smith as the Genie.

Reactions to the photos are hilarious.

The film comes to theaters May 24, 2019.

Images from 2019’s live-action remake of Disney‘s “Aladdin” were released exclusively by Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday morning, and the reactions are sure to make you laugh.

The feature includes a first look at stills from director Guy Ritchie’s film, including Will Smith as the Genie. It is clear from the photos that Smith’s Genie is not blue, like the character was in the 1992 animated film. EW reported that a Disney executive described Smith’s version of the Genie as “part ‘Fresh Prince,’ part ‘Hitch.'” This seems incredibly accurate after seeing the photos.

caption Entertainment Weekly’s “Aladdin” cover. source Entertainment Weekly

Reactions to the images on Twitter are simply hilarious. We collected the best, ranging from jokes about the movie looking like a show on The CW to concerns about how many layers Aladdin is wearing in such a warm climate.

Here they are:

my middle school’s production of this where the magic carpet was literally a plank of wood on wheels that it was my job to push it out from under the stage during a whole new world looked better than this pic.twitter.com/38LzFv3uRq — kyra (@kyrkau) December 19, 2018

I love The CW pic.twitter.com/oFClSxwcWi — Emma Stefansky (@stefabsky) December 19, 2018

among the MANY questions i have about all of… this: WHY IS ALADDIN DRESSED LIKE A DAD WEARING ALL HIS BEST LL BEAN ON A FISHING TRIP? pic.twitter.com/Lyk0L2VjxM — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) December 19, 2018

2018: What a crazy time. never gonna get weirder than this 2019: pic.twitter.com/YxZdfxYkf0 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) December 19, 2018

I’m picturing the photographer saying to Will: “Hey, how about a little more baklava?” And that’s what resulted. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) December 19, 2018

it's not too late to salvage this pic.twitter.com/wuh7b3IOMk — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 19, 2018

Looks like the Sinbad genie from the Shazam movie that existed but never really existed. https://t.co/tAhO22frkb — King Kortney, PhD ✊???? (@fakerapper) December 19, 2018

Twitter this morning pic.twitter.com/KM0UH53jYv — Kyle Cardine (@Kyle_Cardine) December 19, 2018

You can see the live-action “Aladdin,” which stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari, in theaters on May 24, 2019.

