Post Malone’s collaboration with Crocs sold out in one day and people think it’s just so 2018

- Post Malone, a probably cursed rapper, collaborated with Crocs.
- His creation sold out in less than a day.
- People think it’s just the most 2018 thing.
- A few lucky shoppers got the shoes before they sold out.
- Others weren’t so lucky.
You know Post Malone, a rapper who is probably cursed from touching the shoulder of a person who touched a dybbuk box. Now, Posty, as he’s known to his fans, has delved into the realm of footwear with a Crocs collaboration.
The $60 Dimitri Clog sold out in less than a day. The shoe, a classic Croc clog, featured a pin of Post Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo and a pattern of a baby devil face. In an Instagram post, Post Malone assured fans who missed out that there would be “future releases” to come.
Some people thought the whole situation just typified 2018.
Crocs replying to Madonna replying to Post Malone. 2018 remains wild. pic.twitter.com/QNzD8FG13l
— Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 1, 2018
post malone's shoe collab with crocs sold out in 10 minutes is 2018 even real
— bao (@bao2thebone) November 2, 2018
Post Malone is about to make crocs a trend smh 2018 is such a wild time
— CoraBeth Lambert (@corawashere) November 1, 2018
Others thought it was very on-brand for the musician.
Post Malone teaming up with Crocs as his shoe brand is legendary.
— Coop (@mustangcoop11) November 2, 2018
Post Malone really made crocs-
— Iris (@xanhearts) November 2, 2018
A few people said the prospect of the shoes made them excited.
POST MALONE AND CROCS?!?! MY HEART IS CRAZY FULL???????????????? https://t.co/07AwBxDm9N
— Carlie Rae???? (@CarlieCarswell) November 1, 2018
I’m glad Post Malone made Crocs cool again bc I’ve always wanted a pair. Now is my time to shine!!! pic.twitter.com/rkvFE2IWuA
— Chantelle (@chant_ellie) November 1, 2018
I WANT POST MALONE CROCS, WTF
— billie-jo (@toomuchtcask) November 1, 2018
I ???? want ???? the ???? Post ???? Malone ???? crocs ????
— Em ???????????? (@parkinson_emily) November 2, 2018
Not everyone was sure.
your mcm bought post malones crocs
— king (@yxngbeethovenx) November 2, 2018
post malone…crocs….it’s like someone is playing madlibs with things that trouble me https://t.co/Mlvxvo52Bh
— Safia Elhillo (@mafiasafia) November 1, 2018
Post Malone releases a Crocs collaboration which sells out in one day… I hate society pic.twitter.com/dKUngl2jBq
— Ben Molloy (@benmolloy) November 1, 2018
There’s so much bad in the world but post Malone crocs going for $600 after they immediately sold out may be the actual sign of the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/zKczrhgtuS
— Andrew Storey (@storey1219) November 2, 2018
Nimble-fingered shoppers said they were glad to have purchased the shoes before they sold out.
I FUCKING GOT A PAIR OF THE POSTY CROCSSSSS @PostMalone @Crocs pic.twitter.com/MfGQg82GGq
— Al ???? (@shittypunkclub) November 1, 2018
Just got a pair of @PostMalone crocs @Crocs I’m so excited ????????
— Bradi O'Leary (@BradiOLeary) November 1, 2018
But not everyone was so lucky.
Post Malone teamed up with Crocs and them bad boys sold out instantly ????????
— jake an(ders)on (@jakeyyanders) November 1, 2018
post malone’s collab w crocs sold out and i’m sad about that
— turkey???????? (@Charity_Hampton) November 2, 2018
the fact that i’m learning about a Post Malone x Crocs collaboration AFTER they sold out really grinds my gears pic.twitter.com/yYqZhTjJwc
— Reid Palmer (@_reidpalmer) November 2, 2018
upset the Post Malone crocs are sold out….
— Taylor ???? (@taylor_newman07) November 2, 2018
Post Malone. He really did that.
