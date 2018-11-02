Post Malone’s collaboration with Crocs sold out in one day and people think it’s just so 2018

caption A footwear legend. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Post Malone, a probably cursed rapper, collaborated with Crocs.

His creation sold out in less than a day.

People think it’s just the most 2018 thing.

A few lucky shoppers got the shoes before they sold out.

Others weren’t so lucky.

You know Post Malone, a rapper who is probably cursed from touching the shoulder of a person who touched a dybbuk box. Now, Posty, as he’s known to his fans, has delved into the realm of footwear with a Crocs collaboration.

The $60 Dimitri Clog sold out in less than a day. The shoe, a classic Croc clog, featured a pin of Post Malone’s “Stay Away” tattoo and a pattern of a baby devil face. In an Instagram post, Post Malone assured fans who missed out that there would be “future releases” to come.

Read more: This year’s hottest Halloween costume was babies dressed as Post Malone

Online, people had a lot of thoughts about the shoes.

Some people thought the whole situation just typified 2018.

Crocs replying to Madonna replying to Post Malone. 2018 remains wild. pic.twitter.com/QNzD8FG13l — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) November 1, 2018

post malone's shoe collab with crocs sold out in 10 minutes is 2018 even real — bao (@bao2thebone) November 2, 2018

Post Malone is about to make crocs a trend smh 2018 is such a wild time — CoraBeth Lambert (@corawashere) November 1, 2018

Others thought it was very on-brand for the musician.

Post Malone teaming up with Crocs as his shoe brand is legendary. — Coop (@mustangcoop11) November 2, 2018

Post Malone really made crocs- — Iris (@xanhearts) November 2, 2018

A few people said the prospect of the shoes made them excited.

POST MALONE AND CROCS?!?! MY HEART IS CRAZY FULL???????????????? https://t.co/07AwBxDm9N — Carlie Rae???? (@CarlieCarswell) November 1, 2018

I’m glad Post Malone made Crocs cool again bc I’ve always wanted a pair. Now is my time to shine!!! pic.twitter.com/rkvFE2IWuA — Chantelle (@chant_ellie) November 1, 2018

I WANT POST MALONE CROCS, WTF — billie-jo (@toomuchtcask) November 1, 2018

I ???? want ???? the ???? Post ???? Malone ???? crocs ???? — Em ???????????? (@parkinson_emily) November 2, 2018

Not everyone was sure.

your mcm bought post malones crocs — king (@yxngbeethovenx) November 2, 2018

post malone…crocs….it’s like someone is playing madlibs with things that trouble me https://t.co/Mlvxvo52Bh — Safia Elhillo (@mafiasafia) November 1, 2018

Post Malone releases a Crocs collaboration which sells out in one day… I hate society pic.twitter.com/dKUngl2jBq — Ben Molloy (@benmolloy) November 1, 2018

There’s so much bad in the world but post Malone crocs going for $600 after they immediately sold out may be the actual sign of the apocalypse pic.twitter.com/zKczrhgtuS — Andrew Storey (@storey1219) November 2, 2018

Nimble-fingered shoppers said they were glad to have purchased the shoes before they sold out.

Just got a pair of @PostMalone crocs @Crocs I’m so excited ???????? — Bradi O'Leary (@BradiOLeary) November 1, 2018

But not everyone was so lucky.

Post Malone teamed up with Crocs and them bad boys sold out instantly ???????? — jake an(ders)on (@jakeyyanders) November 1, 2018

post malone’s collab w crocs sold out and i’m sad about that — turkey???????? (@Charity_Hampton) November 2, 2018

the fact that i’m learning about a Post Malone x Crocs collaboration AFTER they sold out really grinds my gears pic.twitter.com/yYqZhTjJwc — Reid Palmer (@_reidpalmer) November 2, 2018

upset the Post Malone crocs are sold out…. — Taylor ???? (@taylor_newman07) November 2, 2018

Post Malone. He really did that.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.