Read Tesla’s aggressive employee handbook, which tells workers they can contact Elon Musk himself if they need to

By
Mark Matousek, Business Insider US
-

Tesla has a reputation for being unconventional. The electric-car maker‘s independent streak extends to its employee handbook, which is titled “The Anti-Handbook Handbook.”

Written in a conversational, sometimes combative tone, the handbook positions Tesla as an outlier in the auto and tech industries.

You can read the full document below:

Tesla Anti-HandbookHandbook by Insider Inc. on Scribd

