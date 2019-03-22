Read Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation report

caption Robert Mueller. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has reportedly delivered his report on the investigation into Russian election interference to Attorney General William Barr.

Barr wrote in a letter to Congress on Friday evening that he would brief congressional leaders on the contents of the report as soon as this weekend.

He also said that there were no instances in which any of Mueller’s decisions as part of the investigation had been thwarted by the Justice Department.

Barr said he would work with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has delivered his report on the investigation into Russian election interference to Attorney General William Barr.

Barr notified Congress on Friday evening that the Justice Department had received the special counsel’s report.

In Barr’s letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, which he publicly released, he wrote that he would brief Congress on the contents of Mueller’s report as soon as this weekend.

Barr said he would work with Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “to determine what other information from the report can be released to Congress and the public consistent with the law, including the Special Counsel regulations, and the Department’s long-standing practices and policies.”

He also said that there were no instances in which any of Mueller’s decisions as part of the investigation had been thwarted by the Justice Department.

“I remain committed to as much transparency as possible, and I will keep you informed as to the status of my review,” Barr wrote in the letter.

Read more: Robert Mueller has turned in his full report on the Russia investigation to the attorney general

The White House said on Friday evening that it had not yet been briefed on the contents of the highly anticipated report.

“The next steps are up to Attorney General Barr, and we look forward to the process taking its course,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted. “The White House has not received or been briefed on the Special Counsel’s report.”