Read the full declassified whistleblower complaint linked to a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine

caption President Donald Trump listens during a bilateral meeting with with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York City, New York, September 25, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The whistleblower complaint lodged by an intelligence official in August that is now at the center of an impeachment inquiry about US President Donald Trump was declassified on Thursday.

Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson described the whistleblower complaint as being of “urgent concern,” but the complaint was never investigated by the Justice Department.

The White House released a summary of the call on Wednesday, which showed Trump asked Ukraine’s president to open an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden – one of Trump’s election rivals.

On Wednesday, the full whistleblower complaint was released to the intelligence committees in both the House and Senate. It is is now available to the public.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The whistleblower complaint lodged by an intelligence official in August that has since engulfed the White House in controversy and led to an impeachment inquiry against US President Donald Trump was declassified on Thursday.

In August, a US intelligence official filed a complaint linked to Trump and a “foreign leader.” Last week, the intelligence community inspector General Michael Atkinson described the whistleblower complaint as being of “urgent concern,” but the complaint was never investigated by the Justice Department.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, citing the whistleblower complaint – with a majority of the House supporting the inquiry.

Read more: Trump is facing impeachment over a whistleblower complaint and a phone call with Ukraine’s president. Here’s what we know.

Reports about the complaint have centered on a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A summary of the call was released by the White House on Wednesday, revealling that Trump asked him to open an investigation against Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden – who is running against him in the 2020 elections.

The full whistleblower complaint was released to the intelligence committees in both the House and Senate on Wednesday before becoming public.

Read the full whistleblower complaint here.

Democrats and Republicans have such opposite spins on Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president it’s like they read 2 different transcripts

The White House accidentally sent talking points about Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president to Democrats and frantically tried to recall the email

Ukrainian officials say Trump would only talk to Zelensky ‘if they would discuss the Biden case’ in their July phone call