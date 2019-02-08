Read all the emails Jeff Bezos says the National Enquirer sent to ‘blackmail’ him

source Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote a blog post on Thursday accusing National Enquirer publisher AMI of trying to extort him over naked photos of him.

AMI allegedly sent Bezos emails describing the photos they obtained of him and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, who he was having an affair with.

These are the emails that Bezos says were sent to “blackmail” him.

On Thursday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wrote a Medium blog post revealing the emails that he alleges were sent to blackmail him.

In the email, AMI, the publisher of the National Enquirer, threatened to publish personal photos of Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sanchez, including a naked selfie of Bezos.

In January, the National Enquirer, a long-time ally of President Donald Trump, had published an exposé on the affair between Bezos and Sanchez. After that, Bezos hired investigators to look into who leaked his personal photos and texts.

AMI threatened to publish these photos unless Bezos and Gavin De Becker, Bezos’ security boss leading that investigation into the exposé, make a public statement that they “have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AMI’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces.” AMI also said it would keep those photos.

“Of course I don’t want personal photos published, but I also won’t participate in their well-known practice of blackmail, political favors, political attacks, and corruption. I prefer to stand up, roll this log over, and see what crawls out,” Bezos wrote.

Here is the email that Bezos says he received from AMI, describing the photos it had obtained.

From: Howard, Dylan [dhoward@amilink.com] (Chief Content Officer, AMI)Sent: Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:33 PMTo: Martin Singer (litigation counsel for Mr. de Becker)Subject:. Jeff Bezos & Ms. Lauren Sanchez Photos CONFIDENTIAL & NOT FOR DISTRIBIUTION Marty: I am leaving the office for the night. I will be available on my cell - 917 XXX-XXXX. However, in the interests of expediating this situation, and with The Washington Post poised to publish unsubstantiated rumors of The National Enquirer’s initial report, I wanted to describe to you the photos obtained during our newsgathering. In addition to the “below the belt selfie - otherwise colloquially known as a ‘d*ck pick'” - The Enquirer obtained a further nine images. These include: · Mr. Bezos face selfie at what appears to be a business meeting. · Ms. Sanchez response - a photograph of her smoking a cigar in what appears to be a simulated oral sex scene. · A shirtless Mr. Bezos holding his phone in his left hand - while wearing his wedding ring. He’s wearing either tight black cargo pants or shorts - and his semi-erect manhood is penetrating the zipper of said garment. · A full-length body selfie of Mr. Bezos wearing just a pair of tight black boxer-briefs or trunks, with his phone in his left hand - while wearing his wedding ring. · A selfie of Mr. Bezos fully clothed. · A full-length scantily-clad body shot with short trunks. · A naked selfie in a bathroom - while wearing his wedding ring. Mr. Bezos is wearing nothing but a white towel - and the top of his pubic region can be seen. · Ms. Sanchez wearing a plunging red neckline dress revealing her cleavage and a glimpse of her nether region. · Ms. Sanchez wearing a two-piece red bikini with gold detail dress revealing her cleavage. It would give no editor pleasure to send this email. I hope common sense can prevail - and quickly. Dylan.

And here are emails Bezos says he received from the National Enquirer publisher, laying out the terms for witholding publication of the photos:

From: Fine, Jon [jfine@amilink.com] (Deputy General Counsel, AMI)Sent: Wednesday, February 6, 2019 5:57 PMTo: Martin Singer (Mr de Becker’s attorney)Subject: Re: EXTERNAL* RE: Bezos et al / American Media et al Marty – Here are our proposed terms: 1. A full and complete mutual release of all claims that American Media, on the one hand, and Jeff Bezos and Gavin de Becker (the “Bezos Parties”), on the other, may have against each other. 2. A public, mutually-agreed upon acknowledgment from the Bezos Parties, released through a mutually-agreeable news outlet, affirming that they have no knowledge or basis for suggesting that AM’s coverage was politically motivated or influenced by political forces, and an agreement that they will cease referring to such a possibility. 3. AM agrees not to publish, distribute, share, or describe unpublished texts and photos (the “Unpublished Materials”). 4. AM affirms that it undertook no electronic eavesdropping in connection with its reporting and has no knowledge of such conduct. 5. The agreement is completely confidential. 6. In the case of a breach of the agreement by one or more of the Bezos Parties, AM is released from its obligations under the agreement, and may publish the Unpublished Materials. 7. Any other disputes arising out of this agreement shall first be submitted to JAMS mediation in California Thank you, Jon Deputy General Counsel, Media American Media, LLC Jon P. Fine Deputy General Counsel, Media O: (212) 743-6513 C: (347) 920-6541 jfine@amilink.com February 5, 2019 Via email: mdsinger@lavelysinger.com Martin D. Singer Laveley & Singer Re: Jeff Bezos / American Media, LLC, et al.