Kanye West called himself a ‘motherf—er’ in the Oval Office and gave Trump a massive hug during his White House visit

Kanye West visited the White House on Thursday and delivered an enthusiastic, erratic 10-minute monologue in the Oval Office while sitting across from President Donald Trump.

West at one point referred to himself as a “motherf—er” during his visit.

“Let’s stop worrying about the future. All we really have is today,” he said, adding: “Trump is on his hero’s journey right now, and he might not have expected to have a crazy motherf—er like Kanye West.”

Trump described the rapper’s rant as “pretty impressive.”

“That was quite something,” the president added.

West, who recently said he has changed his name to “Ye,” said the speech came from the “soul.”

“You are tasting a fine wine,” West said of his monologue. “It has multiple notes to it.”

The rapper wore a “Make America Great Again” hat as he spoke with Trump about a wide array of issues, though he was there to discuss prison reform in particular. West said that wearing the hat made him “feel like Superman.”

At one point, the two men hugged, and West proclaimed, “I love this guy right here!”

West’s public embrace of Trump has been controversial, and he has faced a significant amount of criticism over various political statements he has made.

For example, West sparked outrage on social media and beyond late last month when he called for the abolishment of the US Constitution’s 13th Amendment, which officially ended slavery in the US. West later clarified that he wanted to “amend,” not abolish, the amendment.

During his visit to the White House on Thursday, the rapper addressed the subject again.

“We have to release the love throughout the entire country,” he said, adding: “We don’t have the reparations, but we have the 13th Amendment.”

Of West, Trump said: “He can speak for me anytime he wants. He’s a smart cookie. He gets it.”

Here we have Larry Hoover’s lawyer with us today, and it’s a prisoner that we’re focused on. He has six life sentences, and they have him next to the Unabomber doing 23 and one … Really the reason why they imprisoned [Hoover] is because he started doing positive for the community. He started showing that he actually had power, that he wasn’t just one of a monolithic voice but he could wrap people around. So there’s theories that there’s infinite amounts of universe, and there’s alternate universe, so it’s very important for me to get Hoover out. Because in an alternate universe, I am him. And I have to go and get him free because he was doing positive inside of Chicago, just like how I’m moving back to Chicago. And it’s not just about, you know, getting on stage and being an entertainer and having a monolithic voice that’s forced to be a specific party.

You know, people expect that if you’re black, you have to be Democrat. I’ve had conversations that basically said that welfare is the reason why a lot of black people end up being Democrat, they say – you know, first of all, it’s a limit to amount of jobs. So the fathers lose the job. And they say, “We’ll give you more money for having more kids in your home.” And then we got rid of the mental-health institutes in the ’80s and the ’90s, and the prison rates just shot up. And now you have Chiraq, what people call Chiraq, which is actually – our murder rate is going down by 20% every year. I just talked to the superintendent, met with Michael Sacks, that’s Ron’s right-hand man. So I think it’s the bravery that helps you beat this game called life.

You know, they tried to scare me to not wear this hat, my own friends. But this hat, it gives me power in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And also I’m married to a family that, you know, not a lot of male energy going on. It’s beautiful though. But there’s times where, you know, it’s something about, you know – I love Hillary, I love everyone, right. But the campaign “I’m With Her” just didn’t make me feel as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made us Superman, that’s my favorite superhero, and you made a Superman cape for me.

Also, as a guy that looks up to you, looks up to Ralph Lauren, looks up to American industry guys, non-political, no bull—- – put the beep on it, however you want to do it, five-seconds delay – and just goes in and gets it done. Right now, you gave me the heart to go to Adidas. Because at Adidas, when I went in in 2015, we were a $14 billion company losing $2 billion a year. Now we have $38 billion market cap. It’s called the “Yeezy effect.” And I went to Casper, we had a meeting in Chicago, and I said, “You have to bring manufacturing onshore. Not even shore – into the core. It’s not about the borders. The core of Adidas and Chicago is the core of middle America, and we have to make middle America strong.”

So I had the balls, because I have enough balls to put on this hat. I mean, this Adidas thing made me a billionaire, and I could have lost $200 million walking away from that deal. But even with that, I knew it was more important for me to take the chance of walking away from that deal than to have no fathers in Chicago with no homes. And when we do have prison reformation – because it’s “habilitation,” not rehabilitation, because they didn’t have the abilities in the first place. We never had anyone who taught us. They didn’t teach us – it’s not “We had no one that taught us,” right. So it’s more important than any specific deal, anything, that we bring jobs into America, and that we provide a transition with mental health and the AmeriCan education curriculum that Jim has worked on. Larry Hoover also has a curriculum that he’s worked on. We have Montessori curriculums that we worked on. WeWork’s has beautiful curriculum. The Waldorf establishment has a curriculum. We have meditation.

There’s a lot of things affecting our mental health that makes us do crazy things, that puts us back into that trapdoor called the 13th Amendment. I did say “abolish,” with the hat on, because why would you keep something around that’s a trapdoor? If you’re building a floor, the Constitution is the base of our industry, right, of our country, of our company. Would you build a trapdoor that if you mess up and accidentally something happens, you fall, and you end up next to the Unabomber? You’ve got to remove all that trapdoor out of the relationship. The four gentlemen that wrote the 13th Amendment – and I think the way the universe works is perfect; we don’t have 13 floors, do we? You know, the four gentlemen that wrote the 13th Amendment didn’t look like the people they were amending. Also, at that point it was illegal for blacks to read, or African-Americans to read. So that meant if you actually read the amendment, you’d get locked up! And turned into a slave! Again, so what I think is: We don’t need sentences – we need pardons. We need to talk to people.

I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and the NFL. He looked at my brain. It’s equal on three parts. I’m gonna go ahead, drop some bombs for you: 98-percentile IQ test. I had a 75 percentile of all human beings when it was counting eight numbers backwards, so I’m going to work on that one. The other ones, 98%. Tesla. Freud. So he said that I actually wasn’t bipolar. I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now, where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name. So all this power that I’ve got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name, from a misdiagnosis. What we need is – we can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money. That’s one thing: I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money. So we can empower pharmaceuticals. We can empower our industries. We can empower our factories. We can bring not only Adidas onshore – we could bring Foxconn and set up a factory in, I think, Minnesota. [Trump tells him it’s Wisconsin.] Yeah, Wisconsin.

They have 4,000 jobs, people making $53,000 a year. And one of the things we’ve got to set is – Ford to have the highest designs, the dopest cars, the most amazing – I don’t really say “dope.” I don’t say negative words and try to flip ’em. We just say positive, lovely, divine, universal words. So the flyest, freshest, most amazing car. And what we want to start with is – I brought a GIF with me right here. [Shows iPhone to Trump.] This right here is the iPlane 1. It’s a hydrogen-powered airplane. And this is what our president should be flying in. Look at this here … We’re going to have Apple, an American company, work on this plane.

You know what I don’t like about – it’s not that I don’t like – what I need “Saturday Night Live” to improve on, or what I need the liberals to improve on, is: If he don’t look good, we don’t look good. This is our president. He has to be the freshest, the flyest, the flyest planes, the best factories. And we have to make our core be empowered. We have to bring jobs into America. Because our best export is entertainment and ideas. But when we make everything in China and not America, then we’re cheating on our country, and we’re putting people in positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever, the prison system.