Trump just released a memo of his call with the Ukrainian president that led to an impeachment inquiry

caption President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City on September 23, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The White House on Wednesday released a memo of President Donald Trump‘s July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the call, Trump pressured Zelensky to open an investigation into corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, according to the memo.

After Zelensky asked about US military aid to Ukraine, which Trump froze days before the call, Trump asked the Ukrainian leader to work with US Attorney General William Barr on a probe of the Bidens.

“I would like to have the Attorney General call you or your people and I would like you to get to the bottom of it,” Trump said, according to the memo, which is not a verbatim transcript of the call. “Whatever you can do, it’s very important that you do it, if that’s possible.”

Trump specifically suggested that the former vice president’s calls to remove a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a Ukrainian energy company on whose board Hunter Biden served.

Trump added, “There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

Trump also requested that the Ukrainian government investigate a baseless theory that Hillary Clinton’s private email server is located in Ukraine.

Democratic leadership on Tuesday formally opened an impeachment inquiry into the president following the allegations that he illegally pressured Ukraine to intervene in the US election.

Read the full memorandum below.

Notably, the White House paused almost $400 million in aid to Ukraine, which was to use the funds to protect itself against Russian military action, just days before Trump’s July call with Zelensky.

An intelligence agency official filed an unusual whistle-blower complaint in August concerning the president’s dealings with Ukraine. But after the inspector general determined the complaint was “credible” and “urgent,” Trump’s acting Director of National Intelligence refused to turn the report over to Congress – a potentially illegal move.

Trump released the aid to Ukraine on September 12 – just a day after Democratic lawmakers requested an unredacted version of the whistle-blower complaint.

Trump announced on Tuesday that he would release a full transcript of his phone call with Zelensky. And under mounting pressure, the acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, is reportedly preparing to release a redacted version of the whistle-blower complaint to congressional investigators in the next several days.

While the memo reads like a transcript, it is not a verbatim account of the 30 minute call.

The memorandum released by the White House contains a note which reads: “A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation. (TELCON) is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

Read the full memorandum below: