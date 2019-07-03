Trump’s unprecedented July Fourth parade may cause over 100 flight delays at a Washington, DC, airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is scheduled to have two ground stops during the US capital’s Fourth of July celebrations.

The first, from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. ET, is meant to accommodate military flyovers as part of President Donald Trump’s Independence Day parade, while the second, from 9 to 9:45 p.m. ET, is due to the city’s fireworks display.

The Federal Aviation Administration suggests that passengers planning to travel into or out of the airport during those periods should check with their airlines.

Fireworks, parades, flight delays? Passengers flying into and out of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport may have an unusual interruption during Fourth of July celebrations in the US capital this year: two planned ground stops.

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered flight operations at the airport to be halted twice on Thursday. The first is scheduled for 6:15 to 7:45 p.m. ET to free up airspace for military flyovers as part of the Independence Day parade and celebrations in the capital requested by President Donald Trump.

The second ground stop, scheduled from 9 to 9:45 p.m. ET, is due to the city’s fireworks display. Fireworks on the Fourth are normally launched from the National Mall, which doesn’t cause issues for Reagan airport. This year’s launch site was moved to the Tidal Basin and West Potomac Park, however, to accommodate a White House celebration at the Lincoln Memorial during the parade, as Business Insider’s Eliza Relman reported last week. That new site will cause the fireworks to interfere with the airspace surrounding the airport.

The two ground stops seem to be unprecedented for the Fourth of July; the planned flyovers by the Navy’s Blue Angels, the Boeing VC-25 used as Air Force One, and other military aircraft have never happened before as part of Washington’s Independence Day celebrations, and the fireworks display is expected to be twice as long as any previous Fourth of July show, according to The Washington Post.

Reagan airport has briefly suspended flight operations in the past for flyovers, but never on the Fourth of July.

Takeoffs and landings are suspended during ground stops as they would be during severe weather.

In a statement provided to Business Insider, the FAA said that “aeromedical and emergency flights will be authorized as necessary” and that “Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall and Dulles International Airports will not be affected.”

According to data from FlightStats, about 30 departures and 85 arrivals are scheduled at Reagan airport during the windows.

While airlines are warning passengers on flights scheduled to depart or arrive during those windows to expect delays, most expect a minimal impact – in part thanks to reduced overall traffic on the holiday, compared with a normal weekday.

American Airlines, for instance, averages 250 daily departures from Reagan on a summer weekday but has only about 190 departures scheduled from the airport on Thursday – only 16 of which fall during the two windows, according to a representative.

A representative for Southwest Airlines, which has about a dozen flights scheduled to arrive or depart during the two windows, said “the flights are scheduled to operate once allowed on July 4, and the Southwest Team will do our best to minimize any delays to customers’ travel schedules while fully complying with the temporary flight restrictions at DCA.”

Similarly, a representative for Delta Air Lines said “Delta expects to be minimally impacted on Thursday due to the two FAA-mandated ground stops at DCA.”

The FAA suggests that travelers scheduled to fly into or out of the airport during those two windows to check with their airlines for flight updates.