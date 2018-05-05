The Reagans hosted the best White House parties of all time

- source
For over two centuries, presidents and first ladies have welcomed guests to the White House for lavish parties. Some first families have been known for hosting awe-inspiring gatherings, while others were not expert entertainers.
But the presidential couple that stood out from the rest was former President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. The 40th President of the United States and his wife were known for throwing elegant, star-studded soirées.
Given his Hollywood connections, Reagan’s parties were filled with some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, in an era when fabulous people reigned supreme.
Step inside the Reagan White House parties:
As the nation saw an increase in millionaires and billionaires, the Reagans hosted parties in gilded surroundings with superstar guests, such as Frank Sinatra.
In this famous photo of Sinatra, Reagan cut in to dance with his wife.
Keeping with tradition, the Reagans hosted foreign heads of state and dignitaries for special dinners at the White House. But some did criticize the Reagans fancy parties for being elitist.
The events were largely inspired by the events put together by their predecessors John and Jackie Kennedy, who were also known for having famous guests over.
When the Reagans arrived at the White House, they hired the Kennedys’ social secretary as a consultant.
The guest list at the Reagan parties, which was usually under 100 people, included Gloria Vanderbilt, Brooke Astor, Clint Eastwood, Neil Diamond, Tom Selleck, John Travolta, Cary Grant, and Audrey Hepburn — to name a few.
A young Meryl Streep also stopped by …
… as did comedian Joan Rivers …
… and actor Sylvester Stallone.
The Reagans and their guests dressed to the nines. Men often wore black ties, while women dressed up in designer ball gowns.
In May 1981, the Reagans welcomed Prince Charles of Great Britain to the White House for a royal visit.
The dining options were tough to beat. At the intimate private dinner, guests had asparagus, crab mousse, cheese twists, lamb, fennel, green beans, and sorbet.
In November 1981, the prince brought his new princess for an official state dinner.
It was one of the Reagans most legendary dinner parties.
Celebrities were everywhere. Princess Di met actor Tom Selleck.
And the food sounded divine. The menu included Lobster mousse with Maryland crab, spicy glazed chicken, and peach sorbet.
The Reagans loved to dance with their guests after dinner.
In this iconic photograph, Princess Diana and John Travolta famously took a turn around the dance floor.
The dress she wore was called the “Travolta Dress.” It sold at auction for over $362,000 in 2013.
Nancy Reagan’s elegance may have been most evident in the china she selected. She ordered over 4,300 pieces of crimson china for state dinners that totaled $209,000. That’s enough china for 220 guests to have a 19-piece place setting.
Along with state dinners, the Reagans would host big birthday parties at the White House, too.
Not all of their parties were fancy.
The Reagans also hosted picnics on the South Lawn.
No matter the menu, guest list, or dress code, their parties looked legendary.