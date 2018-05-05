The Reagans hosted the best White House parties of all time

Pat Ralph, Business Insider US
First lady Nancy Reagan and former President Ronald Reagan hosted epic parties at the White House in the 1980s.

First lady Nancy Reagan and former President Ronald Reagan hosted epic parties at the White House in the 1980s.
Getty

For over two centuries, presidents and first ladies have welcomed guests to the White House for lavish parties. Some first families have been known for hosting awe-inspiring gatherings, while others were not expert entertainers.

But the presidential couple that stood out from the rest was former President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan. The 40th President of the United States and his wife were known for throwing elegant, star-studded soirées.

Given his Hollywood connections, Reagan’s parties were filled with some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, in an era when fabulous people reigned supreme.

Step inside the Reagan White House parties:

As the nation saw an increase in millionaires and billionaires, the Reagans hosted parties in gilded surroundings with superstar guests, such as Frank Sinatra.

AP

In this famous photo of Sinatra, Reagan cut in to dance with his wife.

Nancy and Frank dance at the president’s birthday party in the East Room on February 6, 1981.
Courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Town & Country

Keeping with tradition, the Reagans hosted foreign heads of state and dignitaries for special dinners at the White House. But some did criticize the Reagans fancy parties for being elitist.

Prince Rainier of Monaco and Crown Prince Akihito of Japan were two notable head-of-state guests.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Reagan Presidential Library

The events were largely inspired by the events put together by their predecessors John and Jackie Kennedy, who were also known for having famous guests over.

First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy host a dinner in honor of the Shah and Empress of Iran at the White House on April 11, 1962.
Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Getty

When the Reagans arrived at the White House, they hired the Kennedys’ social secretary as a consultant.

President Reagan and Nancy Reagan pose in the Red Room of the White House before attending the Inaugural Balls in Washington, DC on January 20, 1981.
Courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Town & Country

The guest list at the Reagan parties, which was usually under 100 people, included Gloria Vanderbilt, Brooke Astor, Clint Eastwood, Neil Diamond, Tom Selleck, John Travolta, Cary Grant, and Audrey Hepburn — to name a few.

Hepburn and her date, actor Robert Wolders, catch up with Reagan at Prince Charles’ dinner in May 1981.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Town & Country, Washington Post, The New York Times

A young Meryl Streep also stopped by …

Nancy Reagan shakes hands with Meryl Streep at a Kennedy Center Honors Reception in the blue room.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

… as did comedian Joan Rivers …

President Reagan greets Joan Rivers at the State Visit of King Birendra Bir Kikram Shah Dev of Nepal in the east room.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

… and actor Sylvester Stallone.

Reagan dines with Stallone, his wife Sasha Czack, and Joan Clark during a White House party and showing of the film “Victory” in the red room.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The Reagans and their guests dressed to the nines. Men often wore black ties, while women dressed up in designer ball gowns.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

In May 1981, the Reagans welcomed Prince Charles of Great Britain to the White House for a royal visit.

Reagan chats with Prince Charles in the Oval Office on May 1, 1981.
Courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Washington Post

The dining options were tough to beat. At the intimate private dinner, guests had asparagus, crab mousse, cheese twists, lamb, fennel, green beans, and sorbet.

First lady Nancy Reagan with Prince Charles before a private dinner for the Prince of Wales at the White House on May 2, 1981.
Courtesy Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

Washington Post

In November 1981, the prince brought his new princess for an official state dinner.

caption
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

The New York Times

It was one of the Reagans most legendary dinner parties.

Town & Country, The New York Times

Celebrities were everywhere. Princess Di met actor Tom Selleck.

Nancy looks on as Princess Diana meets Tom Selleck.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

And the food sounded divine. The menu included Lobster mousse with Maryland crab, spicy glazed chicken, and peach sorbet.

Town & Country, The New York Times

The Reagans loved to dance with their guests after dinner.

Town & Country

In this iconic photograph, Princess Diana and John Travolta famously took a turn around the dance floor.

Princess Diana dances with John Travolta at a party at the Reagan White House on November 9, 1985. You can see the president and first lady in the background.
NARA

The Washington Post, People

The dress she wore was called the “Travolta Dress.” It sold at auction for over $362,000 in 2013.

Travolta twirls Princess Diana at the White House. He was at the height of his career at the time.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

CNN

Nancy Reagan’s elegance may have been most evident in the china she selected. She ordered over 4,300 pieces of crimson china for state dinners that totaled $209,000. That’s enough china for 220 guests to have a 19-piece place setting.

Lenox China Inc.

White House Historical Association, HouseBeautiful

Along with state dinners, the Reagans would host big birthday parties at the White House, too.

The president’s 70th Birthday party on February 6, 1981.
Courtesy Reagan Presidential Library

Reagan Presidential Library

Not all of their parties were fancy.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

The Reagans also hosted picnics on the South Lawn.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library

No matter the menu, guest list, or dress code, their parties looked legendary.