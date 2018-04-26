The 25 US cities where single people are most likely to own their homes

Mark Abadi
The real estate markets in US cities such as Philadelphia and San Jose lend themselves to single homebuyers.

Syda Productions/Shutterstock.com

  • In US cities like Philadelphia and San Jose, it’s common for single people to own their own houses.
  • SmartAsset looked at the 100 biggest cities and ranked them by their rate of single homeownership.
  • Most of the cities were in the West, but the top two cities were both in Virginia.

When you think of single life in the city, it may conjure up memories of crowded four-person apartments or, if you’re lucky, a shoebox-sized studio.

But in some American cities, single people can dream bigger. In fact, there are a decent amount of US cities where it’s actually the norm for single people to own a house, according to personal finance company SmartAsset.

In a recent report, SmartAsset ranked the 100 biggest US cities by their single homeownership rate – or in other words, the percentage of single-occupant houses that the occupant owns themselves.

The West dominated the list, with the region providing seven of the top 10 cities. Virginia, however claimed the top two cities on the list. Among all the top 25 cities, SmartAsset identified two key trends: cities with large senior and retiree populations tended to place well, as did cities with low median home values.

Read on to see the 25 cities in America where singles have the highest homeownership rate:

25. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Shutterstock

Number of single households: 221,003

Number of single homeowners: 100,441

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.45%

24. Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky.
Henryk Sadura/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 40,314

Number of single homeowners: 18,374

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.58%

23. Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho.
Charles Knowles/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 30,952

Number of single homeowners: 14,118

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.61%

22. Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky.
silicon640c/Flickr

Number of single households: 85,965

Number of single homeowners: 39,242

Homeownership rate for singles: 45.65%

21. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado.
photo.ua/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 54,267

Number of single homeowners: 24,970

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.01%

20. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Shutterstock/Sean Pavone

Number of single households: 32,543

Number of single homeowners: 14,986

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.05%

19. Wichita, Kansas

Wichita, Kansas.
Shutterstock

Number of single households: 51,596

Number of single homeowners: 23,796

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.12%

18. Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington.
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 28,849

Number of single homeowners: 13,327

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.20%

17. El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas.
Bill Chizek/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 58,321

Number of single homeowners: 27,048

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.38%

16. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 73,645

Number of single homeowners: 34,492

Homeownership rate for singles: 46.84%

15. San Jose, California

San Jose, California.
Uladzik Kryhin/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 61,436

Number of single homeowners: 29,035

Homeownership rate for singles: 47.26%

14. Anchorage, Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska.
Flickr Creative Commons

Number of single households: 25,247

Number of single homeowners: 12,056

Homeownership rate for singles: 47.75%

13. St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida.
ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 41,729

Number of single homeowners: 20,072

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.10%

12. Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida.
Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 99,257

Number of single homeowners: 47,777

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.13%

11. Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa.
Shutterstock/Daydreambelieverme

Number of single households: 29,111

Number of single homeowners: 14,139

Homeownership rate for singles: 48.57%

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico
Turtix/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 73,229

Number of single homeowners: 36,639

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.03%

9. Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California.
Shutterstock

Number of single households: 25,528

Number of single homeowners: 12,846

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.32%

8. Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona
Shutterstock / Tim Roberts Photography

Number of single households: 41,768

Number of single homeowners: 21,256

Homeownership rate for singles: 50.89%

7. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Shutterstock/Travis Eckert

Number of single households: 34,959

Number of single homeowners: 17,851

Homeownership rate for singles: 51.06%

6. Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale, Arizona.
Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 38,833

Number of single homeowners: 20,279

Homeownership rate for singles: 52.22%

5. Henderson, Nevada

Henderson, Nevada.
Shutterstock / James Mattil

Number of single households: 32,837

Number of single homeowners: 17,308

Homeownership rate for singles: 53.44%

4. Chandler, Arizona

Chandler, Arizona.
Tim Roberts Photography/Shutterstock

Number of single households: 22,388

Number of single homeowners: 12,085

Homeownership rate for singles: 53.98%

3. Aurora, Colorado

Aurora, Colorado.
Google Maps

Number of single households: 34,314

Number of single homeowners: 18,729

Homeownership rate for singles: 54,58%

2. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Shutterstock

Number of single households: 40,601

Number of single homeowners: 23,054

Homeownership rate for singles: 56.78%

1. Chesapeake, Virginia

Chesapeake, Virginia.
Shutterstock/JoMo333

Number of single households: 18,948

Number of single homeowners: 12,086

Homeownership rate for singles: 63.79%