2 people took a real severed head to a police station, but officers thought it was a Halloween prank

caption Police thought a severed human head, found in this yard in Oakland, was a Halloween prank. source ABC7/YouTube

Unsuspecting officers thought a real severed human head was a Halloween prank when two people brought it to a police station in Oakland on Friday.

Police were shocked when they found the skull to be a covered in decomposing human flesh.

Officers are now trying to match Friday’s head with a body. Police have found multiple decapitated bodies around the Bay Area recently.

Two people brought a decaying human head they found in an apartment complex yard to an Oakland police station last Friday, and police officers initially thought it was a hyper-realistic Halloween decoration.

Officers thought it might have been a Halloween prank – but when upon taking a closer look at the severed head, they realized it was no joke, the ABC7 news channel reported.

“It was decomposed and had a little bit of flesh on it,” Oakland Police Department Detective Michael Cardoza told ABC7 on Friday.

The force made further inquiries, then “gathered up some troops and went out to the location where they found this thing,” he told local news station KTVU.

Police went to a compound in north Oakland, broke through its iron gates, and questioned some of its residents, KTVU reported. Officers also detained some residents before releasing them shortly after.

OPD sources say an investigation is underway after head found. Detectives on scene and those sources say a headless body was found recently in another area of the city #developing pic.twitter.com/uPsDE14H5c — Randee Deason (@2hip4tv) October 26, 2018

Officers are now trying to match the head with a body.

Police told residents in the north Oakland complex earlier this month that they had found a headless body on a nearby street, Pamela Deering, an employee at the complex, told KTVU.

“Evidently since there’s a headless body, and now a head, they figure someone must have decapitated the body,” she told the network.

Earlier this year police also found two decapitated bodies in the Bay Area, according to local media: One in Oakland in September, and another found dumped in a fish tank in San Francisco in August.

Cardoza, the Oakland detective, told ABC7: “I can say in my years of service I’ve never had a human skull delivered to the police station.”