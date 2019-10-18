The biggest match in world soccer, Barcelona and Real Madrid’s ‘El Clasico,’ has been postponed due to fiery protests in Catalonia

caption El Clasico has been canceled due to the ongoing protests in Catalonia. source Getty

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’s “El Clasico” match on October 26 has been postponed due to safety fears surrounding the ongoing violent protests in Catalonia.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the deferral on Friday, and the match may now have to wait until December after Barcelona rejected the chance to move it to Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

80 people were injured on Thursday after riots continued in Catalonia between protesters, right-wing groups, and state police following the jailing of nine Catalan leaders on Monday.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders were imprisoned on Monday, resulting in wild clashes between hundreds of thousands of protesters, right-wing groups, and state police throughout the week, which have included the throwing of petrol bombs, according to The Guardian.

80 people were injured and 33 arrested during Thursday night’s most recent protest, according to Spanish authorities, and the upcoming match at Camp Nou between Barcelona and Madrid has now been postponed.

A statement from The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday confirmed the fixture’s deferral, and said that the two clubs must agree on a new date by 10 a.m. on Monday October 21 or a committee will do so for them.

La Liga made an official request to RFEF to have the game on October 26 moved from the Camp Nou to Madrid’s Bernabeu stadium, according to the BBC.

However Marca reports that Barcelona refuted the offer, meaning the two clubs may now have to wait until as late as December to meet for the first time this season.

La Liga has reportedly returned with a new proposal of December 7, however it would mean both Barca and Madrid would have to rearrange already existing fixtures against RCD Mallorca and RCD Espanyol respectively, who too would have to agree to the change.

Barcelona released an official statement subsequent to the jailing of the Catalan leaders on Monday, saying: “Now more than ever, the club asks all political leaders to lead a process of dialogue and negotiation to resolve this conflict, which should also allow for the release of convicted civic and political leaders.

“FC Barcelona also expresses all its support and solidarity to the families of those who are deprived of their freedom.”

The nine politicians and activists who were jailed were handed sentences of between nine and 13 years for sedition against mainland Spain following a 2017 independence bid.

