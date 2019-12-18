Real Madrid’s 27-man first team were gifted brand new cars for Christmas by club sponsor Audi, costing a total of $2.4 million

caption Sergio Ramos and Marcelo pose with their new cars. source Twitter/RealMadridEn

Real Madrid’s first team squad saw Christmas come early on Monday as they were all gifted brand new cars by club sponsor Audi.

The car manufacturer allowed each of the club’s 27-man squad to choose a new set of wheels, amounting to a total value of $2.4 million, according of AS.

Captain Sergio Ramos chose the most expensive model, valued at $133,000, while manager Zinedine Zidane went for the cheapest, valued at $75,000.

See the full list of who chose what below.

The club posted a video of a number of the players with their new whips.

Captain Sergio Ramos opted for a brand new A8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic, the most valuable car chosen by any player, which is valued at $133,000.

The lowest value car selected was the $75,000 RS 3 Sportback TFSI quattro S tronic, chosen by Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and manager Zinedine Zidane in white, grey, and black respectively.

A full list of who took home what is here, courtesy of AS:

A8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic ($133,000) – Sergio Ramos

Q8 50 TDI quattro tiptronic ($97,000) – Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Toni Kroos, James Rodriguez, Eden Hazard, Federico Valverde, Nacho Fernandez

e-tron 55 quattro ($93,000) – Raphael Varane

A7 Sportback 50 TDI quattro tiptronic ($88,000) – Vinicius Jr, Alvaro Odriozola, Marco Asensio, Marcelo

Q7 50 TDI quattro tiptronic ($85,000) – Brahim Diaz, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Luka Modric, Rodrygo Goes, Casemiro, Ferland Mendy, Gareth Bale, Isco

Q7 50 TDI quattro tiptronic ($83,000) – Alphonse Areola, Eder Militao

RS 3 Sportback TFSI quattro S tronic ($75,000) – Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Zinedine Zidane

The players will be able to keep the cars until the end of the season before returning them, AS reports, however will receive a brand new model at the same time next year, should the manufacturer’s partnership with the club continue as expected.

Zidane’s squad can’t spend too much time playing with their new Christmas toys, however, with Real Madrid set to take on rival FC Barcelona in El Clasico on Wednesday night.

The clash at the Camp Nou is the first time the two sides have met this season after the original match in October was postponed due to protests in Catalonia. It will decide who will claim the top spot in La Liga just ahead of Christmas.

Barcelona is currently top with 35 points, however Madrid trails only by goal difference, meaning a win for Zidane’s side will see it jump its nemesis into first place.

The game also holds special importance because the winner will take the crown of having won the most El Clasico wins in history, with both sides having won 72 times in the past.

Kick off is at 7 p.m. GMT.

