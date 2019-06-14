Real Madrid looks set to sign an 18-year-old dubbed the ‘Japanese Messi’ after already spending $342 million on transfers

Real Madrid and FC Tokyo are reportedly close to agreeing a $2.25 million deal that would see Takefusa Kubo move to Spain.

Kubo, an 18-year-old with star potential, has moved to Spain before when he was 9 years old.

He enjoyed a four-year spell at FC Barcelona’s world-renowned youth academy where he earned the nickname “The Japanese Messi.”

The player, who recently made his international debut with Japan, could earn more than $1 million a year should he move to Madrid.

Real Madrid is reportedly on the cusp of signing Takefusa Kubo, an 18-year-old Japanese player with superstar potential.

Kubo is used to interest from Spain’s top teams. When he was 9 years old he was invited to FC Barcelona’s world-renowned “La Masia” youth academy where he earned him the nickname “The Japanese Messi,” according to The Japan Times.

The attacking midfielder furthered his game for four years with Barça, returned to Japan, and has since developed at FC Tokyo where he plays with a maturity that belies his teenage years.

He has recently become a first team staple at the J1 League team, and has even scored four goals in his last four games including a brace in the 3-1 win over Oita Trinita on June 1.

Kubo made his international debut on June 9, playing for Japan in the 2-0 win against El Salvador, and is part of the squad in the upcoming 2019 Copa America tournament in Brazil.

And the next stage in the teenager’s career could arrive imminently as the Spanish publication MARCA reports that “an agreement is very close to being reached” between Real and Tokyo regarding Kubo’s future.

MARCA says Real would pay Tokyo $2.25 million for Kubo, while also offering the player an annual salary of $1.125 million.

The news follows reports that Real, a club that has already spent $342 million on players this summer, could embark on further expenditure as it targets the Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and the Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

Though Kubo would not be expected to feature in Real’s first team, fans could get a glimpse of the player in the Copa America competition as Japan plays Chile in its first group game on Tuesday, and Kubo could make an appearance.