The surprising real names of 13 popular food mascots

caption Chuck E. Cheese actually has a formal name. source Chuck E. Cheese/YouTube

Brand mascots are a key aspect of marketing food products.

Although thousands of food mascots exist only a select few have become iconic.

Many of the popular food mascots we know and love have distinct, real names that differ from the common titles we know them by.

When strolling through the grocery store we see countless brand mascots pictured on all kinds of food items. Only a select few of them have won the marketing jackpot and managed to become synonymous with their product and recognizable all over the world.

Although we may call them by their common names, like “Cap’n Crunch,” “Mr. Peanut,” or “The Pillsbury Doughboy,” these popular characters actually have real names and back-stories that span decades.

Here are some of the most interesting real names of popular food mascots.

Cap’n Crunch’s real name is Horatio Magellan Crunch.

caption But he’s not actually a captain. source Cap’n Crunch/Facebook

In 2017, the internet freaked out over the revelation that the Cap’n Crunch mascot’s real name is actually Horatio Magellan Crunch.

It’s unclear where his first name, Horatio, comes from, but his middle name, Magellan, makes perfect sense. Ferdinand Magellan was a legendary explorer who, like the Cap’n, spent most of his time at sea.

According to a 2013 Wall Street Journal article, Horatio’s home is Crunch Island, a fictitious place complete with a mountain called Mount Crunchmore. It was also revealed that Horatio Magellan Crunch is not a Captain at all but rather a Commodore, as his iconic blue and yellow uniform displays only three stripes.

Lucky Charms’ leprechaun mascot is commonly called Lucky the Leprechaun, but he also goes by a couple of other names.

caption His formal name is L.C. Leprechaun. source General Mills

When Lucky Charms debuted their friendly leprechaun mascot in the 1960s, commercials referred to him as Sir Charms. His formal name is L.C. Leprechaun, but fans today know him simply as Lucky.

For a brief time in the 1970s, Lucky was replaced in New England by a since-forgotten mascot, Waldo the Wizard. He was soon given the boot in favor of Lucky, who to this day continues to be the spokesman for this classic cereal with marshmallows, or “marbits” as Lucky calls them.

Mr. Peanut’s full name is Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe

The famous Planter’s character, Mr. Peanut, was the result of a nation-wide competition to create the company’s new mascot. In 1916, a 14-year-old boy named Antonio Gentile sent in a drawing of what would become the iconic Mr. Peanut we know today and the rest is history.

Although Gentile’s original drawings list the character’s name as Mr. P. Nut Planter, Planters revealed on Twitter that Mr. Peanut’s full name is actually Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe.

The lovable Pillsbury Doughboy is called Poppin’ Fresh.

caption The Pillsbury Doughboy. source General Mills

The person behind the creation of the Pillsbury Doughboy was Rudy Prez, a copywriter who worked for a Chicago-based ad agency in the 1960s. Prez was inspired to create a mascot made of dough who would pop out of Pillsbury cans after working with the refrigerated dough at home.

A designer from Disney, Milt Schaffer, helped bring Prez’s character to life using stop-motion clay animation and Poppin’ Fresh was born.

Over the years Poppin’ Fresh would be given an entire family – a female companion named Poppie Fresh, grandparents named Granmommer and Granpopper, an uncle named Rollie, and children named Popper and Bun-Bun. The family also has a dog and a cat named Flapjack and Biscuit.

The Honey Nut Cheerios honey bee is named BuzzBee, or Buzz for short.

caption You may know him by Buzz. source General Mills

Although Cheerios had been around since the 1940s, Honey Nut Cheerios weren’t launched until 1979. The cereal quickly became a household staple. A sweet little cartoon bee accompanied advertisements and packaging for Honey Nut Cheerios for 20 years before he got a name.

In 1999, Cheerios launched a 20th-anniversary public contest to name the famous honey bee. A child named Kristine Tong won, naming the honey bee BuzzBee. Eventually, the name would evolve to Buzz for short.

The lead Keebler Elf is known as Ernest J. Keebler or Ernie.

caption There are lots of other Keebler elves too. source Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER

The red-hatted Keebler Elf that is pictured on nearly all of Keebler’s products is Ernest J. Keebler, the head of the magic Keebler bakery. Ernie and his pals make the brand’s cookies and crackers in the famous Keebler tree, known as the Hollow Tree.

The “J” in Ernie’s full name is said to be an homage to the original head Keebler Elf, J.J. Keebler, who appeared in the brand’s earliest commercials throughout the 1960s.

Other Keebler characters include Ernie’s mom Ma Keebler, the elf in charge of wrapping named Fast Eddie, the elf who splashes chocolate on the cookies named Buckets, and the fudge shoppe foreman named Zack.

Cheetos’ cheetah mascot is named Chester Cheetah and he wasn’t the first mascot for the cheese-flavored snack.

caption But now he’s the face of the brand. source Cheetos/Facebook

The smooth, sunglasses-wearing cheetah who serves as the mascot for Cheetos is named Chester Cheetah. He was created by art director Brad Morgan in the 1980s and the cartoon cheetah continues to serve as the brand’s main marketing focus.

Although Chester is now synonymous with Cheetos, the brand once used a mouse mascot to promote the cheese snacks. Debuting in the 1960s, the Cheetos mouse was sophisticated like Chester and wore a blue suit.

The Rice Krispies mascots are gnomes who are aptly named Snap, Crackle, and Pop.

Originally created in 1933 by artist Vernon Grant, Snap, Crackle, and Pop first appeared only in advertisements for the toasted rice cereal. They were tiny cartoon gnomes named after the onomatopoeias that had previously been used in advertisements to describe what the cereal sounds like when topped with milk.

Eventually, Snap would begin to appear on the side of the Rice Krispies box itself. In the 1940s he was joined by fellow gnomes Crackle and Pop on the front of the cereal’s box. By 1949 the characters were completely redesigned to be younger and more colorful.

The Hamburger Helper hand was called Helping Hand before earning his name, Lefty.

caption Lefty continues to be featured on the packaging. source Hamburger Helper

The spokes character for Hamburger Helper debuted in 1977, six years after the brand’s release. The white glove mascot featured a big smile and a red nose. The brand hoped that the introduction of this new character would help boost declining sales. It turned out people loved the character and sales were restored.

For a while, the mascot was simply called Helping Hand. He would eventually be called Lefty due to the fact that he is a left hand. Lefty continues to be featured on packaging and advertising for Hamburger Helper.

The Honey Smacks Cereal spokes-frog is named Dig ‘Em.

caption He was replaced briefly with a new mascot named Wally Bear. source Kellogg’s

Kellogg’s Smacks, also known as Sugar Smacks or Honey Smacks, was released in 1953. The brand went through a handful of different mascots before settling on what would become their permanent spokes character, a frog name Dig ‘Em.

The character was created in the early 1970s by art director James Mackey. Dig ‘Em was a cool, baseball cap-wearing frog who appeared in ads and on Smacks packaging until 1986. He was replaced briefly with a new mascot named Wally Bear until fans of Dig ‘Em overwhelmed Kellogg’s with request to bring the frog back.

Nestle’s Nesquik features a cartoon bunny mascot named Quicky.

Nesquik chocolate powder launched in 1948. Over the years more flavors and Nesquik branded products would be released, but by far the most memorable introduction to the Nesquik line was its bunny mascot.

Named Quicky, the bunny was introduced in the 1970s. His look would go through a variety of changes throughout the years, including a color change from pink to brown and the addition of a blue “N” to his chest.

Hawaiian Punch’s surfer mascot is named Punchy.

caption He ran for president. source Hawaiian Punch

Hawaiian Punch‘s spokes character, Punchy, made his television debut in 1962. He would go on to eventually speak the brand’s famous tag-line, “How about a nice Hawaiian Punch?” to a friend.

In 1992, Punchy launched a presidential campaign with the tagline, “No one else has the punch.” Obviously, Punchy didn’t win.

In 2011, the cartoon mascot got a 3D animation makeover. He still features the classic blue and white striped shirt and maintains his surfer identity but is definitely more modern.

Chuck E. Cheese is better known by his formal name, Charles Entertainment Cheese.

caption His name is Charles. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

This mouse mascot may share a name with the pizza and arcade chain but his full name is actually Charles Entertainment Cheese.

No word on where the origin of his name, but the famous mouse does have an interesting backstory, including the fact that he is an orphan who never had a birthday, so he loves celebrating others’ birthdays.