Pro sports teams are worth more than ever — see which teams have been sold and how much billionaires are paying for them

caption Steve Ballmer helped reset the true value of sports franchises when he paid $2 billion for the Los Angeles Clippers. source USA Today Sports

The actual value of something is ultimately whatever somebody is willing to pay for it, just ask Steve Ballmer.

In 2014, Ballmer shocked many in the sports world when he paid $2 billion for the Los Angles Clippers – nearly four times the team’s perceived value at the time – admitting that he was not in it to make a lot of money.

Ballmer’s enthusiastic wallet-first dive into the world of pro sports helped reset the market for what franchises are worth and what owners might expect when they start thinking about selling. Since that deal, it has become more common to see sale prices above $1 billion, but there are also still relative deals to be had.

Below is a look at every pro team that has sold in the major North American sports leagues (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS), and the English Premier League, since Ballmer’s move, and how much the new owners paid. We have also included notable teams from other top leagues from around the world.

Most recent sales are first and values are the sale price or the valuation in cases where the new owner purchased less than 100% of the team. Forbes and Transfer Markt valuations are based on the most recent valuation prior to the team sale.

FC Cincinnati — $150 million

caption Carl Lindner III and MLS commissioner Don Garber. source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Year: 2018

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: Carl Linder III has been with the club since it was founded in 2015 and paid a $150 million expansion fee in 2018 to join MLS.

Forbes valuation: $223 million (the average value of an MLS franchise in 2017)

Carolina Panthers — $2.2 billion

caption David Tepper. source Reuters/ Brendan McDermid

Year: 2018

League: National Football League

New Owner: David Tepper

Forbes valuation: $2.3 billion

DC United — $500 million

caption Jason Levien and Wayne Rooney. source Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Year: 2018

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: Minority investor Jason Levien and others purchased 78% of the club from Erick Thohir based on a $500 million valuation. Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is the largest shareholder in the group, according to Bloomberg.

Forbes valuation: $230 million

MLS Miami franchise — $25 million

caption David Beckham and Jorge Mas. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Year: 2018

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: David Beckham was given the option to buy an expansion team for $25 million as part of his playing contract with MLS. He has since added partners, including local businessman Jorge Mas, Sprint chairman Masayoshi Son, and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to secure land for a new privately funded stadium.

Forbes valuation: $223 million (the average value of an MLS franchise in 2017)

Carolina Hurricanes — $500 million

Year: 2018

League: National Hockey League

New Owner: Tom Dundon purchased 52% of the team based on a valuation of close to $500 million, according to several reports.

Forbes valuation: $370 million

MLS Nashville franchise — $150 million

Year: 2017

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: A group led by John Ingram.

Forbes valuation: $223 million (the average value of an MLS franchise in 2017)

Miami Marlins — $1.2 billion

Year: 2017

League: Major League Baseball

New Owners: A group led by Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter

Forbes valuation: $1.0 billion

Houston Rockets — $2.2 billion

Year: 2017

League: National Basketball Association

New Owner: Tilman Fertitta

Forbes valuation: $1.65 billion

Southampton FC — $344 million

caption Gao Jisheng. source Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Year: 2017

League: English Premier League

New Owner: Gao Jisheng purchased an 80% stake in the team based on a valuation of $344 million, according to The Guardian.

Transfer Markt valuation: $278 million

Arizona Coyotes — $240 million

caption Andrew Barroway. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Year: 2017

League: National Hockey League

New Owner: Andrew Barroway bought out his partners’ 49% stake in the team based on a valuation of $240 million, according to Forbes.

Forbes valuation: $240 million

AC Milan — $828 million

caption Yonghong Li. source Studio Buzzi/AC Milan via Getty Images

Year: 2017

League: Serie A

New Owner: A group led by Yonghong Li.

Forbes valuation: $825 million

Olympique de Marseille — $45 million

Year: 2016

League: Ligue 1

New Owner: Frank McCourt

Forbes valuation: $84 million

West Bromwich Albion FC — $284 million

source Lynne Cameron/Getty Images

Year: 2016

League: English Premier League

New Owner: Guochuan Lai purchased an 88% stake in the club.

Transfer Markt valuation: $108 million

Vegas Golden Knights — $500 million

caption Bill Foley. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Year: 2016

League: National Hockey League

New Owner: Bill Foley was awarded an NHL expansion team and paid a fee of $500 million for the team.

Forbes valuation: $500 million

OGC Nice — $25 million

caption Chien Lee. source OGC Nice

Year: 2016

League: Ligue 1

New Owner: Alex Zheng and Chien Lee purchased 80% of the club.

Transfer Markt valuation: $71 million

Inter Milan — $386 million

caption Zhang Jindong. source Aly Song/Reuters

Year: 2016

League: Serie A

New Owner: Zhang Jindong purchased a 70% stake in the club based on a $386 million valuation, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Forbes valuation: $559 million

Swansea City AFC — $144 million

caption Steve Kaplan (left) and Jason Levien. source Stu Forster/Getty Images

Year: 2016

League: English Premier League

New Owner: Stephen Kaplan and Jason Levien purchased a majority stake in the team based on a valuation of $144 million.

Transfer Markt valuation: $134 million

Everton FC — $229 million

caption Farhad Moshiri. source Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Year: 2016

League: English Premier League

New Owner: Farhad Moshiri purchased a majority ownership of the club based on a $229 million valuation.

Transfer Markt valuation: $344 million

RCD Espanyol — $35 million

source Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Year: 2015

League: La Liga

New Owner: Chen Yansheng of the Rastar Group purchased a majority share in the club based on a valuation of $35 million.

Transfer Markt valuation: $68 million

Atlanta Hawks — $730 million

caption Tony Ressler. source Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Year: 2015

League: National Basketball Association

New Owner: A group led by Tony Ressler. Some reports put the sale price at $850 million, however, Forbes argues that the price was much lower.

Forbes valuation: $825 million

Minnesota United — $100 million

caption Bill McGuire. source Minnesota United

Year: 2015

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: A group led by Bill McGuire paid an MLS expansion fee of $100 million.

Forbes valuation: $185 million (average MLS franchise value in 2016)

LAFC — $110 million

caption Tom Penn, Henry Nguyen, Peter Guber source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LAFC

Year: 2014

League: Major League Soccer

New Owner: A group led by Larry Berg, Tom Penn, Henry Nguyen, Peter Guber.

Forbes valuation: $185 million (average MLS franchise value in 2016)

Valencia CF — $165 million

caption Peter Lim source Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Year: 2014

League: La Liga

New Owner: Peter Lim purchased 70.4% of the team, according to ESPN.

Transfer Markt valuation: $178 million

Buffalo Bills — $1.4 billion

Year: 2014

League: National Football League

New Owner: Kim and Terry Pegula

Forbes valuation: $935 million

New York Islanders — $485 million

caption Scott Malkin, Charles Wang and Jon Ledecky. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Year: 2014

League: National Hockey League

New Owner: Jonathan Ledecky and Scott Malkin

Forbes valuation: $300 million

Los Angeles Clippers — $2.0 billion

source Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Year: 2014

League: National Basketball Association

New Owner: Steve Ballmer

Forbes valuation: $575 million

