10 reality dating shows that you can stream right now

caption Netflix and Hulu have dozens of reality dating shows available to stream. source ABC/Netflix/Hulu and ITV Studios

With Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” in full swing and Netflix’s new series “Love is Blind” debuting this week, there’s no shortage of reality dating shows for viewers to follow closely.

American viewers also aren’t limited to shows made domestically – plenty of reality shows, like the popular British dating competition “Love Island,” are available to stream in the U.S. as well.

Here are 10 reality dating shows that you can stream.

“Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey” places the traditional dating show format in a road trip setting.

caption The Japanese dating show follows six Japanese singles who go on a road trip together. source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Based on a long-running Japanese cable series of the same name, this Netflix Japanese reality show sends seven singles searching for a relationship on a road trip together in a bright pink van.

When one of the participants begins to develop feelings for another, they’re given a plane ticket back to Japan. If the other participant shares those feelings, they’re flown back to begin dating.

“Ainori” is currently on its second season, in which the participants travel across seven African countries for three weeks.

In “The Millionaire Matchmaker,” a businesswoman attempts to play matchmaker for her wealthy clientele.

caption The Bravo series aired for seven years. source Bravo/Hulu

Where to watch: Hulu

For several years, this Bravo show followed businesswoman Patti Stanger as she ran a matchmaking agency catering to millionaires.

The series aired from 2008 to 2015, and is now available to stream in its entirety.

Watch the trailer here.

“Flavor of Love” is a mid-2000s series featuring rapper Flavor Flav and reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

caption The cast of “Flavor of Love.” source Hulu

Where to watch: Hulu

Remember the rapper Flavor Flav? If you don’t, but you’ve been on Twitter at any point in the last few years, you’ve probably seen memes from the show featuring reality TV star Tiffany “New York” Pollard.

She originally rose to prominence on Flavor Flav’s mid-2000s dating show “Flavor of Love” (now streaming on Hulu), in which he welcomed 20 single women to live in his lavish mansion.

“Dating Around” sets up participants on five blind dates.

caption Netflix’s original dating series debuted last Valentine’s Day. source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Instead of devising a formula in which couples get engaged or married at the end of their reality TV experiences, this Netflix series unfolds a bit more realistically. In each episode, a new single person is set up with five blind dates.

At the end, they pick one of these matches to join them on a second date.

Watch the trailer here.

In “90 Day Fiancé,” participants enter the U.S. with engagements and short-term marriage visas.

caption The popular TLC show is available on Hulu. source TLC

Where to watch: Hulu

“90 Day Fiancé” follows people from around the world as they travel to the U.S. with 90-day engagement visas and live with their American fiancés. If the couple don’t wed within the tight time frame, the non-U.S. resident must return home.

Since debuting in 2014, the show has become popular enough to generate two spin-offs (also available to stream) – “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” and “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?“

Watch the trailer here.

“Back With The Ex,” focuses on four Australian ex-couples attempting to reconnect.

caption The Australian dating show is now streaming on Netflix. source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

In this Australian reality show, four ex-couples come back together and attempt to rekindle their previous relationship – a potentially tall order, given that one pair have been broken up for 28 years.

Along the way, they’re given “tasks” to do together in order to strengthen their bond with one another.

In the Japanese Netflix show “Terrace House,” six single strangers share a lavish house.

caption Three seasons of “Terrace House” are available to stream on Netflix. source Netflix/Makoto Kiryu

Where to watch: Netflix

In the Japanese dating show “Terrace House,” six strangers live together unscripted in a house, hanging out and sometimes dating.

U.S. Netflix currently has three seasons of the show – “Terrace House: Aloha State,” “Terrace House: Boys and Girls in the City,” and “Terrace House: Opening New Doors.”

“Love Is Blind” is a new Netflix series that challenges contestants to get engaged without seeing each other in person.

caption In the new Netflix show, contestants attempt to fall in love exclusively over text. source Netflix

Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix’s new reality dating show has accurately been described as “90 Day Fiancé” meets “The Circle” – in this social experiment (hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey), individuals meet, date, and get engaged without seeing one another face-to-face.

Once a couple becomes engaged, they have four weeks to get to know each other in the outside world before their wedding to see whether their “long distance” connection will translate into an up close and personal one.

Watch the trailer here.

“The Bachelor,” ABC’s reality dating phenomenon, has been airing continuously since 2002.

caption Peter Weber is the current lead of “The Bachelor.” source ABC

Where to watch: Hulu

If you live in the U.S. and grew up with cable television (or have checked social media on a Monday night), then you’re certainly aware of ABC’s massive reality dating empire.

Each season follows a single bachelor who dates multiple women over several weeks, narrowing them down to one who will ideally become his fiancé. Thanks to spin-offs like “The Bachelorette” and “Bachelor in Paradise,” the Chris Harrison-hosted franchise is now a year-round occurrence.

Watch the trailer here.

“Love Island” is a popular UK reality show that became a U.S. hit after landing on Hulu.

caption The British reality show is now available on Hulu. source ITV Studios and Hulu

Where to watch: Hulu

This popular British reality show brings together several young contestants hoping for love – and a £50,000 (roughly $65,000) winners’ prize.

Over several weeks spent living together in a tropical villa, they pair up and complete game show-esque challenges until one couple is left victorious.

Since “Love Island” came to Hulu, it’s also become a hit with American audiences, but be warned – the series has many more episodes than most local reality shows, generally airing almost 40 episodes within the span of a month.

Watch the trailer here.