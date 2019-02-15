What it takes to get an audition for 18 popular reality TV shows

caption Different shows have different application/audition requirements. source ABC

Reality shows are always looking for new contestants.

You don’t have to mail in applications anymore for most, so it’s super easy.

You can also apply by attending a casting call or sending in a video online.

Have you ever wanted to fall in love, show your cooking chops, sing your heart out, travel the world, or have your house de-cluttered – but on television? Reality shows let everyday people experience new things in front of a national audience, or they help talented stars get discovered. The next big reality star could be you since it’s so easy to apply for the reality show that best fits your lifestyle.

Gone are the days of mail-in applications (unless you’re applying for “The Bachelor” franchise, where it’s still an option), and here are the days of the internet submission. Although many reality shows utilize open casting calls to see people in person, you can also apply without even getting up off your couch.

If you’re looking to show off your skills, or just go on a wild adventure, here’s how you can get onto your favorite show.

“The Bachelor/ette” has several ways to apply.

According to the Bachelor/ette casting page, interested parties who are at least 21 years old can mail in an application with their answers to the form’s 35+ questions. There’s one application for women and one for men.

You can also submit an online application, which only has about 15 questions, or get a friend to nominate you via mail, or apply in person at a casting call near you.

If you want to give the producers an extra sense of your personality, you can also record a short video and send it with your application. Video submission instructions can be found here.

“Shark Tank” is ready to feature your great ideas.

Fill out Shark Tank’s online application and your invention could be chosen to be featured on the show.

If you prefer to show off your work in person, you can visit an open casting call. You’ll still need to fill out an application and bring it with you, though.

“American Idol” has a strict age limit.

You have to be at least 15 to sign up for “American Idol,” but you also can’t be older than 28. Check the open casting call page or send in an application video online.

If you have a special skill, “America’s Got Talent” may be for you.

Since NBC’s talent show isn’t restricted to just singing, it’s open to a lot more people. To apply, you have to register on the casting website to submit a video or visit an open casting call in a city near you. There does not appear to be age requirements for this show.

“The Voice” is suited specifically for serious singers.

To apply for “The Voice,” you have to be at least 13 years old. Register on the casting site and select the city you want to audition in. Once you’re at the casting call, you need to be ready with one song and one backup for your audition.

This also isn’t the kind of show where you should show up in a costume – the casting website says to dress like a serious performer. Oh, and since it’s “The Voice,” instruments are not allowed at your audition – singing only.

You can also submit a video audition via mail or online.

“Big Brother” applicants need to have an open summer schedule.

According to the eligibility guide, contestants on this CBS series need to be free for up to 100 days in the summer, since the show airs live online 24/7 and you’re not able to leave the house until you’re eliminated. You also have to be at least 21 and able to compete in physical challenges.

To apply, visit a casting call in a city near you or submit an online application with a video showcasing your personality and why you’d be a good fit for the show.

It takes a special kind of person to try their hand at “Survivor.”

If you want to rough it for a chance at $1 million, you need to be at least 18 years old to apply for “Survivor.” You also have to be a United States citizen and commit to a 46-day shooting schedule.

To apply, visit an open casting call or go online and submit a video about yourself.

“The Amazing Race” accepts pairs or single applicants.

This CBS show travels the globe and contestants compete in challenges to be the first to complete the race over 25-30 days. Teams of two compete, so you can apply with someone you know or apply as a single contestant to be matched up by the show. You need to be at least 21 and a US citizen.

Apply in person at a casting call or online via video submission.

“Queer Eye” allows people to nominate their friends and loved ones.

According to Bustle, you can’t sign yourself up to be made over by the Fab 5, but you can have a friend nominate you (or you can nominate someone else). Email QECasting@ITV.com for more information, since the show can only select “heroes” from the city that they’re filming in.

Marie Kondo can tidy up your house if you apply for the Netflix series.

Right now, the casting site for “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” is looking for people in the greater Los Angeles area that are 18 and older. Register to apply online or nominate someone else by emailing kondocasting@gmail.com.

You can try to nail some baking challenges on “Nailed It!”

Are you a charming but terrible baker? Share your not-so-refined skills on this Netflix show. Email naileditcasting@magicalelves.com for more information about how to apply.

Refine your cooking skills on “Masterchef.”

Are you a skilled but amateur cook? You can learn from the best on FOX’s “Masterchef” and win some money and the chance to release your very own cookbook. To apply you need to be over 18 and never have worked as a professional chef.

The casting site strongly recommends you pre-register online to attend an open casting call. But if you absolutely can’t make it in person, you can submit a video application via mail.

“So You Think You Can Dance” is for performers looking to make a name themselves.

If you have killer dance skills, you can show them off on this FOX show. You can apply in person at an open audition near you. That link also brings you to a page with links to all the documents you need to fill out and bring with you. You can also submit an audition video online here. Keep in mind, contestants must be 18-30 years old.

“Project Runway” is on a new network, but you can still apply to be on it.

The fashion show’s had a makeover with a new set of judges and a new home on Bravo. But if you want to be a professional designer and you’d like to apply, you can email projectrunwaycasting@magicalelves.com for more information.

You could land the love of your life on “Are You The One?”

MTV’s dating show is casting for its upcoming season – and is especially looking for twins and sexually fluid contestants. You can apply online here.

If you think you’re being catfished, you can call in Nev Schulman.

“Catfish” hopefuls can apply online here. The form asks you to tell MTV a little about your online relationship and what you’re hoping to get out of meeting the other person.

Give your wedding the national TV spotlight by applying for “Say Yes To The Dress”

The TLC show has long documented brides getting the dresses of their dreams, and you could be next. You can apply online here.

You can submit an online application for “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is currently looking for contestants for its 12th season, with applications due on March 1.

To apply, you submit an online form, await instructions for a casting video, sign a participation agreement, and make your video submission.