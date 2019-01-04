14 reality stars who got their own spin-off TV series

caption “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” spawned many spin-off shows. source E!

Some of television’s most popular reality stars earned their own spin-off series.

Shows like “Jersey Shore,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” all sparked successful spin-offs.

A few of television’s most popular reality shows are actually spin-offs of another reality program.

When it comes to reality television there is never a shortage of entertaining shows to binge watch. Namely, because one successful reality show tends to lead to another.

Reality TV producers know when they’ve struck gold, so they don’t hesitate to capitalize on a show’s most popular cast member to create new cringe-worthy, drama-filled, larger-than-life concepts.

The following television personalities all made their start on reality TV and got their own spin-off series as a result.

“Jersey Shore” fan favorites Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “Jwoww” Farley snagged their own show “Snooki & Jwoww” in 2012.

caption The show documented the friendship of Snooki and Jwoww. source NBC /GettyImages

“Snooki & Jwoww” followed the lives of two of the most popular “Jersey Shore” cast members.

The show took on a much different tone than its party-centric predecessor, as it documented the lives of Snooki and Jwoww as they navigated parenthood, marriage, and adulthood. It ran for four seasons between 2012 and 2015.

Makeup mogul and tattoo artist Kat Von D got her start on TLC’s “Miami Ink” before moving back to Los Angeles for her spin-off show “LA Ink.”

caption Kat Von D starred in “LA Ink.” source TLC

After sparring with fellow “Miami Ink” castmates and leaving the Miami lifestyle behind, tattoo artist Kat Von D left the hit show to head home to California and open up her own tattoo shop.

The spin-off series “LA Ink” follows Kat Von D and her staff at High Voltage Tattoo in West Hollywood as they opened a new shop and dealt with the trials and tribulations of starting a new business. Although the show was canceled in 2011, the tattoo parlor remains open.

Restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump, an original cast member of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” got her own show “Vanderpump Rules.”

caption The show often showed the drama of working at Vanderpump’s restaurants. source “Vanderpump Rules”/Bravo

After two years of starring as one of the featured housewives in “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurants SUR and Pump became the focus of her very own spin-off series “Vanderpump Rules.”

The show featured Lisa Vanderpump in her role as a restaurant owner as well as the staff’s journeys as they navigated pursuing their dreams in LA while working at the restaurant.

Another “Jersey Shore” star, Vinny Guadagnino, got his own spin-off in the form of a talk show.

caption Lil Wayne appeared on the show. source Tharealtunechi/YouTube

In 2013, the youngest star from the shore launched his own hybrid talk show. The concept was based on “Jersey Shore” fans’ love of Vinny and his entertaining, unabashedly Italian family. In the show, Vinny interviewed celebrities in his Staten Island home.

Although “The Show with Vinny” only ran for one season, it featured famous guests such as Lil Wayne, Perez Hilton, Mark Wahlberg, ASAP Rocky, and Kesha.

Before Lauren Conrad starred in her spin-off “The Hills” she got her start on the reality show “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County.”

caption Lauren Conrad became a household name after “The Hills.” source MTV

After appearing on “Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County,” Lauren Conrad cemented her reality television legacy when she starred in her massively popular spin-off “The Hills.”

The show documented Lauren and Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, and Whitney Port as they navigated life, love, and work in Los Angeles. The show ran for six seasons between 2006 and 2010, though Conrad only appeared as a guest on season six.

Paul DelVecchio Jr. (DJ Pauly D) got a spin-off that lasted one season called “The Pauly D Project.”

caption The show documented Pauly D’s quest to succeed in the music industry. source MTV

Another cast member of”Jersey Shore,” Pauly D has had a full-blown career as a world famous DJ. But before he was seen spinning at some of the most famous clubs around the world, he starred in his own spin-off reality show “The Pauly D Project.”

The show gave viewers a look at Pauly’s life as he went from TV star to music star. Along for the journey were Pauly’s friends from his hometown, including Michael “Biggie” Morgan, Gerard “Big Jerry” Gialanella, and Ryan Labbe.

Hulk Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, got her own show titled “Brooke Knows Best” after being on their family’s show “Hogan Knows Best.”

caption The show was canceled after two seasons. source VH1

“Brooke Knows Best,” which ran for two seasons on VH1, followed Brooke’s life in South Beach, Miami as she established her independence from her parents. The show featured Brooke and her roommates, Glenn and Ashley.

Famous for being Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends on the E! series “Girls Next Door,” Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson all got their own spin-offs.

caption Each woman got her own reality show. source Carlo Allegri/GettyImages

After becoming household names on the popular series “Girls Next Door“, the models all eventually ended their relationships with Hugh Hefner and moved on to star in shows of their own.

Kendra Wilkinson starred in “Kendra,” which documented her life after “Girls Next Door,” including marrying football star Hank Baskett and having a baby. Her second series “Kendra On Top” followed the life of the couple for six seasons.

After moving out of the Playboy mansion, Holly Madison starred in “Holly’s World,” a series which ran for two seasons and followed Holly’s move to Las Vegas. It also documented her career as a dancer on the Vegas strip.

Bridget Marquardt hosted “Bridget’s Sexiest Beaches” on the Travel Channel for one season. The show followed Bridget to various beaches as she enjoyed food, hotels, tourist activities, and nightlife.

Everyone’s favorite from “Project Runway,” Tim Gunn got his own series after appearing on the show.

caption Hopeful designers fought for the winning title on “Under the Gunn.” source Lifetime

Famous for his fashion sense and signature catchphrases, Tim Gunn’s popularity earned him his own spin-off, “Under the Gunn.”

Gunn hosted the show, which featured past “Project Runway” contestants Mondo Guerra, Anya Ayoung-Chee, and Nick Verreos as they coached new designers through various design challenges.

Before solidifying his reality TV legacy on “Flavor of Love,” Flavor Flav starred on VH1’s “The Surreal Life” and “Strange Love.”

caption Flava Flav searched for love in “Flavor of Love.” source Ethan Miller/GettyImages

Flavor Flav could be considered the king of spin-off reality television. His reality TV career started on “The Surreal Life,” where he met and began a relationship with model and actress Brigitte Nielsen.

After becoming a couple they starred together in a spin-off called “Strange Love,” a reality series which documented their relationship. When their relationship ended, Flavor Flav went on to look for a new partner on another spin-off called “Flavor of Love.”

After being a judge for four cycles of Tyra Bank’s “America’s Next Top Model,” Janice Dickinson launched her own show.

caption Janice Dickinson opened up her own modeling agency. source Rich Fury/Stringer/Getty Images

Famous for her self-proclaimed status as “the world’s first supermodel,” Janice Dickinson made such an impact with her large personality that she earned a spin-off called “The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency.”

The show, which ran for four seasons, documented Janice’s journey as she opened up and ran her own modeling agency.

