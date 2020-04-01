Almost all reality TV production has ground to a total halt at a time when fans ‘need it more than ever’

caption The Clare Crawley season of “The Bachelorette” is one of the shows affected by the coronavirus. source John Fleenor/ABC

Reality TV, like the rest of Hollywood, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Production on most shows has shut down, and there are bare-bones crews working from home finishing up shows that are in post-production, several sources told Insider.

Due to production shutdown, shows like Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” and “Million Dollar Listing New York” will not air its new seasons for some time, according to sources.

As the world is forced to stay quarantined and practice social distancing due to the coronavirus, people are finding solace in television. Whether it’s staying glued to 24 hours news, bingeing via streaming services, or watching current TV shows, we are in a golden age of content to keep from going stir crazy.

But in a time where you could argue we need it most, one section of the industry that is fighting hard to survive is reality TV.

Insider spoke to several people who work in the reality television space to get a better understanding of how the coronavirus is going to affect your favorite shows in the months (and potentially years) to come. The sources Insider spoke to requested to remain anonymous due to industry pressure, but their identities are known and have been confirmed by Insider.

How some shows are still being made

Every genre of reality TV has been turned upside down due to the coronavirus. Most production in Hollywood was shut down across the board by the beginning of March, but for the fast-paced world of “unscripted” television, it has been harder to universally close up shop.

Some shows have tried to continue a regular shooting schedule, like TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life,” which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, finally shut down production last week to protect the safety of crew and cast.

Meanwhile, “Keeping Up with The Kardashians” is trying to push forward with filming. Kim Kardashian West told Jimmy Fallon during a video call for “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition” that the famous family is doing the filming themselves.

“It will be all of us in quarantine, filmed separately by ourselves,” Kardashian West said. “So we all have tripods set up, and our iPhones and the last episode will be what we do in quarantine.”

caption TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” recently halted shooting. source TLC

Several other shows that are in post-production are being finished by a bare-bones group of producers and editors, according to sources Insider spoke to.

That brings its own challenges as everyone is working from home. Editing equipment has been set up at editors’ places and producers are conversing through calls or video chats. But even with all that connectivity, what’s still lost is the fast-paced environment of a production office where getting answers and approvals are instantaneous. It has brought everything to a crawl compared to reality TV standards.

But at least these people have jobs.

Below-the-line crews, producers, and even executive producers in the reality TV space are being laid off or furloughed weekly, according to sources. Many of these people were working paycheck-to-paycheck and show-to-show already, so it’s devastating, said several who are out of work. On top of that, because many reality TV shows are made by non-union crews, these people have to fend for themselves when it comes to healthcare (Netflix is helping those who are out of work with a $100 million relief fund).

“The bills start to stack up,” one recently laid-off executive producer told Insider. “It’s uncertain times, and producers that still have jobs are just waiting to see if they will be next.”

Some shows are not coming back anytime soon, while others are currently still planning to air

Sadly, a lot of your favorite reality TV shows are not going to be back for a while.

CBS’ “The Amazing Race” and ABC’s “The Bachelorette” announced the halting of production on their latest seasons. ABC also announced “The Bachelor: Summer Games” was canceled.

Over at Bravo – which is front-loaded with unscripted content ranging from the “Real Housewives” franchise and other shows like “Vanderpump Rules,” “Below Deck,” and “Million Dollar Listing” – there are several shows that have stopped shooting, according to several sources.

Bravo shows that have halted production, according to sources, are:

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey”

“Million Dollar Listing New York”

“Southern Charm”

caption “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” source Bravo

Shows that are still going forward, according to sources, are:

“The Real Housewives of Potomac”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (however, the reunion episodes for that show have been canceled)

“Below Deck”

Bravo did not respond to Insider for comment.

It was also announced that Andy Cohen, host of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” will do episodes of his late-night show in quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The new seasons coming out were finished with filming before the coronavirus hit, according to sources. But that doesn’t mean additional filming isn’t needed. Often shows that have featured “confessional” interviews bring back cast during post-production to shoot those segments. How do you do that now when no one is allowed to leave their homes?

One source revealed that some of the interviews are being done via Skype then a patchwork of the audio from that interview, existing footage of a previous confessional interview that was shot, and B-roll will be edited together to make the new interviews look consistent with the rest of the show.

Don’t worry, reality TV stars are holding up fine in quarantine

The stars of reality TV are faring much better than the crews, with many having outside businesses, products, books, and #sponcon to promote.

With shows on hold, the stars of reality shows are spending their time in different ways. Many are giving fans a peek into their quarantine lives, like MTV’s “Teen Mom 2” star Leah Messer making sure her kids are doing their schoolwork to “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer showing fans how she cleans at her home in Florida.

Some of the drama has continued without cameras rolling, too. In a shocking quarantine twist, former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron, who was on her season, are in quarantine together. Turns out Brown went down to visit Cameron in Jupiter, Florida, before the coronavirus got serious and now she’s staying down there. Fans are now watching their online antics unfold on Instagram and hoping the two stars will come out of quarantine romantically linked.

Plus, while shows are still airing, other stars are taking their fights to Twitter and the media. Take “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute who feuded online over comments aired during this show’s season about work ethic and their shared wine brand, Witches of WeHo. In the likely absence of a cast reunion, this may be the closest fans have to closure on some of this season’s storylines.

Mostly, like all of us, they’re just bored at home and looking for something to do.

How things may change on reality TV going forward

The coronavirus has caused a major disruption not just for people who work on the shows but the fans who are obsessed with it.

“We need it now more than ever,” Danny Pellegrino, host of the popular Everything Iconic pop culture podcast and co-author of “Fancy AF Cocktails” (which he wrote with “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix), told Insider.

“A lot of times these reality shows are my escape,” he continued. “Though there is a lot of drama and craziness, it’s helpful for me to just take my mind off my own life. Reality TV is that crutch right now for people going through tough times and my concern is eventually we will not be getting new content. Or the shows that we love that would be coming back aren’t going to be coming back.”

caption Andy Cohen and Megan McCain on “Watch What Happens Live.” source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And when the shows do come back, will storylines be relevant anymore? That’s what producers and showrunners on several shows are trying to figure out during this downtime, according to several sources. The coronavirus will certainly need to be addressed, especially for shows on Bravo, where a lot of the interaction is done out in public places.

One source feels “stories are going to change.” Another predicted due to the shows’ stars being stuck at home, “some marriages will be on the rocks and some will get fixed.”

“I would imagine they will address what’s going on in the world and then get back into the drama we are used to in these shows,” said Pellegrino, who also believes that some shows may start thinking outside the box in how they are presented.

“I think we are going to see more experimental stuff in the downtime,” he said. “People working from home, like with what ‘Watch What Happens Live’ is doing. Because a lot of their flagship shows take a while to finish.”

Regardless of what is offered, it’s likely that reality TV fans will be excited to watch it.

Meanwhile, producers and crew that have been laid off are waiting patiently for Hollywood to open again.

“I really don’t know what to do outside of this business,” said one producer. “Though the hours are crazy and I’m not home for months I can’t get enough. When things come back I think there will be a lot of opportunities.”

