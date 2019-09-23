5 surprising reasons the Echo Show smart display will seriously upgrade your Alexa experience

caption Echo Show smart display source VoiceBrew

Over the summer, Amazon released the all-new Echo Show 5 smart display. Priced at $90 (and often on sale for less), it’s the first smart display released by Amazon or Google priced at under $100.

Here are 5 surprising ways the Alexa experience is so much richer when Alexa can show you things on a screen.

Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant and comes built into Echo smart speakers and smart displays. There are so many great everyday Alexa uses, especially with an Echo Show smart display.

Whether your Echo Show sits in the kitchen, ready with recipe instructions, or on the nightstand acting as an alarm clock with your customized video Alexa flash briefing, the addition of the Echo Show’s visual output makes the Alexa experience more powerful.

#1. Echo Show displays karaoke-style song lyrics — so you can listen and sing along!

source ID 34414600 © Pressmaster | Dreamstime.com

When you listen to songs via Amazon Music, the Alexa Echo Show will display the lyrics in true karaoke sing-a-long fashion. It will even highlight in blue the lyric it’s currently playing so you’ll know exactly what to sing when! This is definitely one of the best Alexa music hacks.

How? “Alexa, play Blank Space by Taylor Swift on Amazon Music!”

Pro Tip: Remember, you’ll only see lyrics displayed if you’re listening to a song via Amazon Music. If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get access to 2 million songs for free. If you don’t have Prime, you can still listen to Amazon Music playlists and stations for free, but you’ll have to listen to a few ads as well.

Katherine Prescott is the founder of VoiceBrew, the first-ever digital media company focused on helping people get the most out of Alexa.

#2. With Echo Show, voice shopping is the easiest way to buy stuff on Amazon

source ID 156542561 © Andrei Gabriel Stanescu | Dreamstime.com

Shopping with Alexa is 10 times better when you have a display and can see products before they end up at your doorstep.

You can search, research and compare products on the Alexa Echo Show screen much like you do on a tablet or your phone. This multi-sensory capability adds a comfort level to Alexa shopping that’s just not there with an Echo smart speaker.

How?

Simply say “Alexa, buy pencils on Amazon” (insert whatever you’re shopping for).

Alexa will show relevant items on the Echo Show’s screen, and you can scroll and tap to see more items or learn more. If you’ve purchased the item before, the previously ordered item will be the top result.

Alexa will show relevant items on the Echo Show’s screen, and you can scroll and tap to see more items or learn more. If you’ve purchased the item before, the previously ordered item will be the top result.

Pro Tip: An Alexa shopping list is the easiest way to keep track of everything you need.

#3. Create your own custom news program with video flash briefings

source VoiceBrew

Ever wish you could tune into a news program that only gave you the stories you’re looking for? With an Alexa Echo Show, you can! All you have to do is queue up your favorite video Alexa flash briefings.

An Alexa flash briefing is a bite-sized news update, and they’re available from almost every outlet — and on almost every topic — you can think of. Many of the big news outlet flash briefings also include video.

It’s easy to add as many flash briefings as you’d like from your favorite outlets to your personalized flash briefing list. With flash briefings, you can queue up the news from your favorite outlets just like you’d queue up your favorite songs on a playlist.

How? Take a few minutes to add your favorite flash briefings to your personalized flash briefing list. Then just say “Alexa, play my flash briefing” to hear and see the news played on your Echo Show.

Pro Tip #1: Looking for inspiration on where to start with flash briefings? Check out a few of our favorite video flash briefings here.

Pro Tip #2: Add your Alexa flash briefing to a morning Alexa routine so when you say “Alexa, good morning” Alexa provides your customized video flash briefing news update along with weather and traffic updates.

#4. The Echo Show has dinner covered, soup-to-nuts!

source Photo 97778570 © Dragonimages – Dreamstime.com

From helping you find the best recipes and walking you through each step to playing helpful videos on how to chop that onion, the Alexa Echo Show is like having the world’s biggest cookbook library, a personal assistant and an entertainment center alongside you while you make dinner. Being able to interact with Alexa hands-free is especially helpful when you’re cooking.

How?

To find a recipe… “Alexa, find me a recipe for grilled vegetables” then scroll through them on the screen and tap when you find a winner. Or say “Alexa, next” to hear another option and “Alexa, more information.”

When you’re ready to get cooking… “Alexa, start recipe” and “Alexa, next step” when you’re ready. Alexa will walk you through each step and display helpful text and images (some recipes even have video).

To save a recipe… “Alexa, send recipe to my phone.” You’ll receive a push notification and can find it in the Activity section of the Alexa app.

Pro Tip: Want to know the best way to chop an onion? For super quick (and spunky) video guides on the best way to chop just about any fruit or vegetable, just say “Alexa, open Chop Chop.”

#5. You’ll love making video chat drop in calls

source Amazon

Alexa drop in works like a two-way intercom between you and an Echo speaker or smart display. With video drop in, you can “call” an Echo Show, and start a video chat all without anyone having to answer the call. You can video drop in on an Echo device from your phone’s Alexa app or from another Echo Show.

From reaching someone at home when they’re not picking up their phone to surprising a loved one with an unexpected hello, there are so many great reasons to use Alexa drop in.

How? Follow a few simple set-up instructions then just say “Alexa, drop in on Mom” (insert name of contact or name of device like “Kitchen Echo Show”).

Pro Tip: Alexa drop in works only between contacts who have given each other drop in permission. Be thoughtful about giving out drop in privileges because anyone who has them can essentially show up, listen and, with an Echo Show, see what’s happening in your home. Only my husband and I have drop in privileges for our Echo devices.