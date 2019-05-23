9 reasons why Trump could win reelection in 2020

caption President Donald Trump. source The Asahi Shimbun via Getty Images

President Donald Trump is running for reelection in 2020 and has many advantages he can use to secure his reelection.

So far, 24 Democrats have announced their intent to challenge him.

President Donald Trump has no shortage of controversies and lagging poll numbers. But he still holds a number of key advantages if he wants to win reelection in 2020.

The Democratic field of candidates is among the largest in history with 24 declared major candidates. While Election Day on November 3, 2020 is still far away, here are why some experts believe Trump is poised to keep his post at the White House for another four year term.

1. He has unlimited time to campaign while Democrats fight for the nomination.

2. The Mueller investigation is over.

While several congressional investigations into the Trump administration carry on, the special counsel probe concluded without incriminating the president. Trump has declared that decision a major victory.

3. The economy is strong.

The economy is strong, which bodes well for Trump, who can cite his signature tax cuts as a major reason why.

“I think if you look at all the sentiment measures that matter, they’re through the roof,” Kevin Hassett, the chairman of the White House National Economic Council, told INSIDER. “If you look at the most recent retail sales data, people are feeling great and they’re out there buying stuff. And in the end, if you’re forecasting the economy, that’s the sentiment that matters.”

Whether the economy continues to grow is up in the air, as some speculate a recession could be on the horizon.

4. Republicans are running with Trump in 2020 instead of away from him like in 2016.

In 2016, after the release of the Access Hollywood tape – in which Trump was recorded bragging about grabbing women’s genitals in 2005 – Republicans distanced themselves from Trump and avoided being linked to his campaign at all costs. Now, Republicans cling to Trump on every move – and punish all forms of dissent.

5. Trump can turn out the GOP base like no one else.

Credible polling like Gallup’s presidential approval tracker routinely show Trump with 90% support from within the Republican Party, even if his poll numbers sink elsewhere.

6. The Trump campaign has a massive war chest.

“It’s all about the Benjamins: Trump’s campaign reported raising $30 million during the first three months of 2019,” wrote Daily Beast senior columnist Matt Lewis. “Add up his campaign’s cash on hand with the Republican National Committee, and you’re talking about a combined $82 million, for a candidate who spent half as much as his opponent least time around, when he was running for office for the first time, and won.”

7. Jobs are booming in Trump’s electoral strongholds.

Jobs are growing at a faster rate in rural areas than they are in Democratic strongholds and major cities, according to Bloomberg.

8. Wall Street thinks Trump is in prime position to win.

RBC Capital Markets conducted a poll of Wall Street insiders, in which more than 70% expressed confidence in Trump’s ability to win reelection.

9. History is on Trump’s side.

Only two presidents (George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter) have failed to secure reelection in the past 50 years. Both of those presidents lost to their challengers while the economy was in a recession. But by and large, incumbents tend to perform well, even after tumultuous elections the first time around.