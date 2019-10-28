An 11-year-old girl in Zimbabwe jumped on top of a crocodile and gouged its eyes out when it attacked her 9-year-old friend

caption An African crocodile is seen basking in the sun at the Hwange National Park in Zimbabwe in 2012. source Martin Bureau/AFP via Getty Images

Rebecca Munkombwe, 11, rescued her 9-year-old friend Latoya Muwani from the grips of a crocodile after the reptile attacked her while swimming in a stream in Zimbabwe last week, The Sunday Times reported.

Rebecca jumped on top of the croc and gouged its eyes out, which caused it to lose its grip on Latoya, who escaped with just minor injuries.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An 11-year-old Zimbabwe girl did something most adults would be afraid to do last week when she rescued her friend from the grips of a crocodile.

According to the The Sunday Times, Rebecca Munkombwe went running to a nearby stream when she heard the screams of her 9-year-old friend Latoya Muwani and saw a crocodile pulling her underwater.

“We had just left the water when we heard Latoya who was left alone swimming near the neck deep zone screaming that something was biting her hand. Since I was the eldest among the other seven children, I felt the urge to save her,” Rebecca told the outlet.

Rebecca jumped in the water, got on top of the croc, and then gouged its eyes out, which caused it to loosen its grip on Latoya.

“Once she was free, I swam with her to the banks where the other children pulled her out of the water. The crocodile fortunately did not attack us after it let off Latoya,” Rebecca said.

The younger girl escaped with just minor injuries, according to a nurse a Sunday Times reporter spoke to at the hospital. She was bitten on her hand and thigh.

Latoya’s father, Fortune Muwani, was grateful to his daughter’s friend for saving her life.

“I was at work when I learnt that my daughter had been attacked by a crocodile while swimming,” Muwani said. “For a moment there I thought of the worst before I learnt that she had survived after being saved by Rebecca. How she managed to do that I don’t know but am grateful to God. Latoya is recovering well here at St Patrick’s and we expect her to be discharged soon as her injuries are not serious.”