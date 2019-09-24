Cofounder Rebekah Neumann is reportedly giving up her roles at WeWork, as her husband Adam Neumann steps down as CEO

caption WeWork cofounders Adam and Rebekah Neumann in a 2009 photo. source Theo Wargo/Getty Images

WeWork cofounder Rebekah Neumann is stepping down from the company, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The company’s cofounder and current CEO of WeGrow, a subsidiary of WeWork parent The We Company, is said to be relinquishing all her roles and titles.

According to the company’s S-1 filing from mid-August, Neumann holds several titles at The We Company: cofounder, chief brand and impact officer, as well as founder and CEO of We Company subsidiary WeGrow.

Unlike WeWork, an office co-working company, WeGrow is an education-focused company. The company’s website describes WeGrow as, “committed to elevating the collective consciousness of the world by expanding happiness and unleashing every human’s superpowers.”

Ben Hider/Getty Images

She is also married to WeWork cofounder and CEO Adam Neumann, seen above.

Neumann’s husband announced his intention to step down as WeWork’s CEO on Tuesday following an increasingly strong response to his actions as CEO of the company across the past several years.

“I have decided that it is in the best interest of the company to step down as chief executive,” he wrote in a letter published on Tuesday.

