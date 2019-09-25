REBEL Fighting Championship Breaks Previous Viewership Record with Its Latest Event

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 September 2019 – REBEL Fighting Championship (“REBEL FC”), Singapore’s leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) entertainment company, generated a viewership of 18.7 million (from online media alone) for REBEL FC 9 — Return of the Champion, which took place on September 7, 2019 in Shanghai, China. The viewership figure is 29 percent higher than 2018 (average viewership of 13 million across broadcast and online media from REBEL FC’s two events last year) and saw the fights broadcast live on Yizhibo, PP Sports, QiE Live, iQiyi and Baidu Sports.

REBEL FC 9 — Return of the Champion saw Wang Sai of China being crowned the inaugural REBEL FC Middleweight (84kg) champion after an emphatic win over America’s Phil ‘New York Bad Ass’ Baroni. The event also has a new Bantamweight (61kg) champion when Wang Shuo of China beat defending REBEL FC Bantamweight champion, Shuhei Sakano of Japan.

Wang Sai of China becomes REBEL FC’s inaugural Middleweight Champion





“Wang Shuo is the top ranked China Pro Bantamweight and Wang Sai the second ranked China Pro Middleweight and our ability to groom budding MMA talent as well as attract top, established MMA superstars in China is in line with REBEL FC’s philosophy of developing and promoting top Chinese MMA stars as well as bring the sport into the mainstream in China. The terrific support at the stadium for our Chinese MMA athletes and the significant increase in viewership compared to last year in REBEL FC 9 — Return of the Champion is very encouraging,” says a satisfied Justin Leong, CEO of REBEL FC.

Leong is especially pleased with the quantum leap in the viewership figures from the online media. “We had an average of 8.3 million views from digital platforms from our two events in 2018. For REBEL FC 9 — Return of the Champion, we garnered 18.7 million views. That is a 125% increase in views, and this bodes well for the REBEL FC brand in China. Also, it demonstrates the tremendous potential REBEL FC can accomplish in the digital domain, which has largely replaced traditional broadcast TV and satellite media in China,” he adds.

These latest figures and TV deals bode well for REBEL FC’s pending IPO on the NASDAQ within the next six months and its MMA reality show that is scheduled to be produced in 2020.





