REBEL Fighting Championship extends global reach with new fight night concept in Australia

Rebel is set to be the first Southeast Asian promotion to hold an event in Oceania

Rebel Fight Club is its new international live event concept and the inaugural RFC will be staged at Perth’s historic WA Italian Club





SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 February 2020 – Come 4 April 2020, REBEL Fighting Championship (REBEL FC), will be introducing its first event under a new fight series, Rebel Fight Club. This new concept seeks to promote established and promising MMA talent from across the world to make MMA more accessible and exciting at the grassroots level.





Scheduled to be held at WA Italian Club Inc, Perth, Australia, REBEL FC’s inaugural event under the REBEL Fight Club banner will be titled REBEL Fight Club — Perth and will feature familiar international stars such as Steven ‘The Steamrolla’ Kennedy, World Muay Thai Champion Rob ‘Powerdrill’ Powdrill and two-time world boxing champion as well as Muay Thai champion Wes “The Decappertator” Capper from Australia; Shannon ‘The Cannon’ Ritch and The Ultimate Fighter Welterweight Tournament Winner Jesse “JT Money” Taylor from the USA, Glenn ‘Teddy Bear’ Sparv from Finland and two-time Abu Dhabi world BJJ champion Rodrigo Costa from Brazil.













The historic venue for the inaugural REBEL Fight Club event – the WA Italian Club – is one of Perth’s most recognisable and longstanding clubs. Formed in 1934 to support Italian migrants starting a new life in Australia, the WA Italian Club has hosted MMA and combat sports events since 2007 and a full-house is expected for Rebel FC’s first foray into Australia.





“REBEL FC’s new international ‘REBEL Fight Club’ series of events will be an excellent platform for the best international MMA stars to prove themselves. The winners of the ‘REBEL Fight Club’ series will be given a shot to participate in title fights in REBEL FC’s signature events in China. This ensures that we will have the cream of the crop in MMA that can inculcate the appreciation for MMA at grassroots level across the globe,” elaborates Justin Leong, CEO of REBEL FC.





“Perth is just the first of our planned series of ‘REBEL Fight Club’ events around the world. We are looking at replicating this concept in Central Asia, Europe and even the Middle East,” adds Leong with an air of optimism.





Besides venues with a rich combat sport history, future Rebel Fight Club events could also be staged in interesting venues like power stations, underground caverns, roof tops, airport hangers and even, night clubs.





About REBEL Fighting Championship

REBEL Fighting Championship is a dynamic fightainment company, committed to bringing exciting and engaging mixed martial arts and live event entertainment to our customers around the world. We are focused on pursuing the highest standards of excellence in our live event production, MMA talent development and promoting awareness of MMA.





Founded in May 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, the company comprises a group of vibrant and creative professionals with diverse backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event management, public relations and MMA matchmaking.



