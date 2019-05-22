REBEL Fighting Championship Gets a Boost with a Sponsorship Deal

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 May 2019 – REBEL Fighting Championship (FC), a dynamic Asian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports entertainment company headquartered in Singapore, has secured a 6 million RMB (approximately 1.2 million SGD) partnership deal with Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited to support Rebel’s MMA events in the latter half of this year.













Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited, a real estate company specialised in apartments rental and estate agency business based in Qingdao, the prosperous city of Shandong province, in its goal to expand its presence throughout all the regions in China, has partnered with REBEL FC, for the purpose of leveraging on the immense reachability of REBEL FC live events to strengthen their nation-wide positioning to further grow the business and brand awareness.

With an estimated martial arts fanbase of 300 million people and close to 20 percent of the total population being frequent martial arts TV viewers, China’s MMA market has shown huge potential to become one of the largest in the world. Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited and REBEL FC will work together to expand the influence of China’s MMA scene to a new level by raising its attraction to Chinese MMA athletes and keen audiences in the country.

“After seeing an exciting live REBEL event, we feel a strong synergy with REBEL FC. MMA is one of the fastest growing sports in China and, like our property rental business, it is popular among the young and high-income professionals. This sponsorship deal is an essential part of the growth strategy of our property business throughout China and it signals our intention to support the development of such an important sport for China,” said the spokesperson from Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited.

“With REBEL FC’s vision of hosting events throughout the big cities in China as well as garnering an average reach of more than 13 million viewers on both TV and digital platforms for its last two events and a future reality show in the works, this partnership holds tremendous promise,” added the spokesperson.

“As we have experience in organising MMA events in cities such as Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou, our events are a perfect complement to Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited’s rental apartments in their goal of establishing a foothold in major cities in China. Their clientele consists mostly of young, working professionals, who are also a key demographic in REBEL FC’s target market,” said Justin Leong, CEO of REBEL FC.

As part of the sponsorship package, Qingdao Ji Ke Apartment Management Co. Limited’s logo will appear on REBEL FC’s cage mat and all official Rebel FC marketing platforms. REBEL FC will soon be announcing its line-up of events for the second half the year.

About REBEL Fighting Championship

REBEL Fighting Championship is a dynamic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) entertainment company, committed to bringing exciting and engaging MMA entertainment to our customers in Asia and internationally. We are focused on pursuing the highest standards of excellence in our live event production, MMA talent development and promoting awareness of MMA. Founded in May 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, the company comprises a group of vibrant and creative professionals with diverse backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event management, public relations and MMA matchmaking.