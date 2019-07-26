REBEL Fighting Championship Injects Adrenaline Rush with ORIGO Coffee Partnership

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 July 2019 -REBEL Fighting Championship (REBEL FC) has partnered with the high-end coffee brand from Beijing, China, ORIGO Coffee, for its upcoming REBEL FC 9 — RETURN OF THE CHAMPION on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at the Hongkou Indoor Stadium in Shanghai, China. ORIGO Coffee will be providing complimentary coffee beverage and related products at the event for REBEL FC’s spectators and invited guests and media.





Established in 2016 in Beijing, ORIGO Coffee’s target market consists of upscale clients such as five-star hotels with bar and restaurant, art and exhibition centres, companies organising upmarket events such as sports tournaments and international business conventions as well as lifestyle trade shows, commercial operators offering workspaces for businesses and corporations hosting events for their staff or looking to provide personalised gifts to their employees or partners.













ORIGO Coffee’s premium line of products is made from fine-grade green coffee beans and they have their own factory to ensure ORIGO coffee beverages or beans are customised to their clients’ exclusive tastes.





“We are pleased that ORIGO Coffee has partnered with REBEL FC for REBEL FC 9 — Return of the Champion in Shanghai in September. It will give REBEL FC fans and invited guests an added rush of excitement on top of the hard-hitting mixed martial arts (MMA) on show,” said Justin Leong, CEO of REBEL FC.





“REBEL FC is an international MMA company with its main focus in the China market aiming to make MMA a mainstream sport in China and ORIGO Coffee is a homegrown brand looking to create a coffee culture throughout the country and this partnership couldn’t have been a more perfect one. We look forward to working with them for more events,” added Justin.





For more information on ORIGO Coffee, visit https://origocoffee.com





For high-res images of ORIGO Coffee and REBEL FC highlights, download from https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2tm0p54nul85tqp/AAAn99daaetUasJC3C0PvgSda?dl=0





About REBEL Fighting Championship

REBEL Fighting Championship is a dynamic Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) entertainment company, committed to bringing exciting and engaging MMA entertainment to our customers in Asia and internationally. We are focused on pursuing the highest standards of excellence in our live event production, MMA talent development and promoting awareness of MMA.





Founded in May 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, the company comprises a group of vibrant and creative professionals with diverse backgrounds in production, marketing, business development, event management, public relations and MMA matchmaking.



