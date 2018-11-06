Rebel Wilson apologized for blocking black people on Twitter after being called out for ignoring women of color who starred in romantic comedies

caption Rebel Wilson said she’s the “first-ever plus-sized girl” to be the star of a romantic comedy. source rebelwilson/Instgram

Rebel Wilson has apologized for her recent behavior.

The actress recently said that she is the “first-ever plus-sized girl” to be the star of a romantic comedy.

Objectively, that’s not true.

Wilson ignored plus-size black women who have starred as leads in romantic comedies, including Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique.

Wilson went on to block people who pointed this out to her.

Late on Monday night, Rebel Wilson apologized for her recent behavior.

“I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” she told Ellen Thursday.

And that brings us to Wilson’s Monday night apology. In a short series of tweets, Wilson addressed the situation.

“In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus-sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake, and likely many others,” she began.

She continued with her apology.

“With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to acknowledge,” she said. “I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry.”

Wilson’s apology came nearly a full week after her comments went viral.

Some people think the actor’s apology was too little too late.

This took far too long. — Renee ???? (@Renoir04) November 6, 2018

Intent never equals impact. I wouldn’t expect more from someone like you, but you should expect more from yourself. As previously stated, it’s too late to apologize. Your PR person did a decent job with the apology, but your lack of sincerity is quite obvious. — Jennifer (@jaygarlic) November 6, 2018

Some think the apology didn’t make up for her blocking women of color.

So unblock them and then get quiet and listen to them. Really hear them out. — Beth is Voting (@BethHoller) November 5, 2018

Have you UNblocked the people you dissed?! Redeem yourself, issue individual apologies, and start HONORING, LISTENING TO, AND REMUNERATING BIPOC. We white women owe them, not the other way around. — Martha Christensen (@MarthaC13763309) November 6, 2018

Others appreciated her owning up to what she said.

You're fine, Rebel. Basically today you can't say anything without someone getting upset. — Jeremysaurus Skywalker (@DragonRex2) November 6, 2018

~We all make mistakes. And we've all been there. Well, maybe not 'there' …but somewhere like it with our feet in our mouths. Live and learn, rinse and repeat. — Tanya Reeve (@Tanya_R_Steele) November 5, 2018

Let’s be clear, Wilson’s claim on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” last week ignored the work of Queen Latifah in 2006’s “Last Holiday” and 2010’s “Just Wright”, Mo’Nique in 2006’s “Phat Girlz,” and Nikki Blonsky in 2007’s “Hairspray,” a role originally played by Ricki Lake in 1988.

A representative for Wilson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.