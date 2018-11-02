Rebel Wilson is doubling down on her claim that she’s ‘the first-ever plus-sized girl’ to lead a rom-com even though Queen Latifah did it first

caption Rebel Wilson in April. source Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Rebel Wilson doubled-down on her claim that she’s the first plus-sized woman to lead a romantic comedy.

She isn’t. Queen Latifah, Mo’Nique, and Nikki Blonsky starred in romantic comedies more than a decade ago.

Wilson is being accused of dismissing Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique because they’re black.

Rebel Wilson is being criticized for claiming she’s the first plus-sized woman to lead a romantic comedy while promoting her Valentine’s Day film “Isn’t It Romantic” on “The Ellen Degeneres Show.”

She isn’t.

“I’m proud to be the first-ever plus-sized girl to be the star of a romantic comedy,” she told Ellen Thursday.

While it’s great that a major studio like Warner Bros. is subverting norms when it comes to what kinds of women can star in its movies, Wilson is wrong. As many people pointed out on Twitter, Queen Latifah (2006’s “Last Holiday” and 2010’s “Just Wright”), Mo’Nique (2006’s “Phat Girlz”), and Nikki Blonsky (2007’s “Hairspray,” a role originally played by Ricki Lake in the 198 version) all starred in romantic comedies before her.

When people pointed to their careers, Wilson doubled down. She said she was familiar with the other movies, but said it was debatable whether the actresses were plus-sized while making their movies, or that they didn’t count because they weren’t marketed as the sole lead.

Hey girl! Yeah I of course know of these movies but it was questionable as to whether: 1. Technically those actresses were plus size when filming those movies or 2. Technically those films are catorgorized/billed as a studio rom-com with a sole lead. So there’s a slight grey area — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018

I fully take all the comments onboard though so thank you ❤️ — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 1, 2018

Some critics weren’t satisfied with that explanation. When it came to Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique, in particular, fans contended they weren’t getting credit because they’re black.

I’d also like to know what you mean by “gray area” on whether these movies w/ Black female leads can be truly categorized as rom coms because I don’t think you understand how that sounds. What about you and your rom com would be different (I reckon nothing, but I digress)? pic.twitter.com/DMBLUKwE7B — Clarkisha Kent: Steve Rogers’ Spooky Widow (@IWriteAllDay_) November 2, 2018

You didn’t know? Black women can’t be in rom coms cause were unloveable and undesirable. Duh pic.twitter.com/UCF86bc7Hq — Under His Eye Heaux (@kelleent) November 2, 2018

She didn’t. She merely ignored the fact that there were plus sized women of colour who played the lead role in romantic comedies before she did. Therefore making her statement on the Ellen show untrue. It also happens that POC are massively underrepresented in Hollywood. — Halfapintdoll (@Halfapintdoll) November 2, 2018

Wilson isn’t even the first plus-sized woman to lead a major studio movie. Queen Latifah’s “Last Holiday” was released by Paramount.

A representative for Wilson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.