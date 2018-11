Rebel Wilson is blocking black people on Twitter after being called out for ignoring women of color who had starred in romantic comedies

Rebel Wilson claimed last week that she was is the first plus-sized woman to lead a romantic comedy in her upcoming film, “Isn’t It Romantic.”

Rebel Wilson is blocking people of color on Twitter after being called out for claiming she is the first plus-sized woman to lead a romantic comedy while promoting her Valentine’s Day film “Isn’t It Romantic.”

The false claim was refuted by many – particularly people of color, who said Wilson ignored plus-size black women who had starred in romantic comedies, including Queen Latifah and Mo’Nique.

And many of the people who refuted Wilson’s claims on Twitter are documenting that they have since been blocked by the actress.

Wilson doubled down on her claim on Friday, saying it was debatable the other actresses were plus-sized when they starred in the films, and arguing the films didn’t count because the women weren’t marketed as sole leads.

After people started to get blocked by Wilson on Twitter, social media users started using the hashtag, “#RebelWilsonBlockedMe.”

And as she continued to block people of color on Twitter, Wilson said she would address the criticism “in proper forums” while promoting her film.

“I’m all about supporting plus-size women and I work so hard to do so. I never want to disrespect anyone,” she added.

Wilson’s claim on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” last week ignored the works of Queen Latifah (2006’s “Last Holiday” and 2010’s “Just Wright”), Mo’Nique (2006’s “Phat Girlz”), and Nikki Blonsky (2007’s “Hairspray,” a role originally played by Ricki Lake in the 1988 version), who all starred in romantic comedies before her.

A representative for Wilson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.