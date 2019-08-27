Millions of water bottles sold at Walmart, Costco, and Target are being recalled over choking concerns after their spouts fell off and ended up in kids’ mouths

caption Millions of Contigo water bottles are being recalled. source Contigo

Contigo is recalling 5.7 million children’s water bottles sold by Walmart, Costco, and Target over choking risks.

In a recall alert, Contigo said the silicone spouts can detach from the bottles and pose a choking risk.

The company said it has received 149 reports of the spouts detaching, including 18 instances where the detached spouts were found in children’s mouths.

The recalled water bottles sold for between $9 and $24 at stores nationwide and online from April 2018 through June 2019.

The products are called “Contigo Kids Cleanable” water bottles and they come in three sizes, included 13 ounces, 14 ounces, and 20 ounces. The recall only impacts bottles with a black-colored spout base and cover.