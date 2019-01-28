Fruit recalled from Walmart, Costco, and Aldi over listeria concerns

caption Peaches, nectarines, and plums are part of a recall in 18 states. source Seth Anderson/Flickr

The US Food and Drug Administration has posted a recall notice for fresh fruit sold by Walmart, Costco, and Aldi in 18 states over possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums.

The recall includes 1,727 cartons of peaches, 1,207 cartons of nectarines, and 365 cartons of plums sold in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.

The fruit was distributed in stores including Walmart, Costco, Aldi, Fairway, Market Basket, and Hannaford.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.

The peaches and nectarines are sold as a bulk retail produce item with a PLU sticker showing the country of origin of Chile. The peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at Aldi are packaged in a 2-pound bag with the brand Rio Duero. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in a 4-pound plastic clamshell with the brand Rio Duero.