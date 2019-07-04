Record-High Contracted Sales of RMB22.34B in June 2019, up approx. 50% YoY

Completed 47% of Full Year Sales Target (RMB190.0B)
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 July 2019 –
- In June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB22.34 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% (compared to June 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,235,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,100/sq.m. in June 2019, up almost 22% YoY (compared to June 2018).
- From January to June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB88.44 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 34%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 5,088,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,400/sq.m. from January to June 2019, with a YoY increase of about 14%.
- During the first six months of 2019, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 47% of its full year target of RMB190.0 billion.
- From January to June 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Beijing
|
10.57
|
12.0%
|
Hangzhou
|
7.97
|
9.0%
|
Chongqing
|
6.26
|
7.1%
|
Shanghai
|
5.72
|
6.5%
|
Suzhou
|
5.09
|
5.8%
|
Wenzhou
|
4.64
|
5.2%
|
Wuxi
|
4.60
|
5.2%
|
Hefei
|
3.49
|
3.9%
|
Jiaxing
|
3.41
|
3.9%
|
Wuhan
|
2.77
|
3.1%
|
Xi’an
|
2.68
|
3.0%
|
Ningbo
|
2.63
|
3.0%
|
Jinan
|
2.58
|
2.9%
|
Shenyang
|
2.57
|
2.9%
|
Nanjing
|
2.47
|
2.8%
|
Fushan
|
1.90
|
2.1%
|
Linyi
|
1.69
|
1.9%
|
Xuzhou
|
1.69
|
1.9%
|
Guangzhou
|
1.62
|
1.8%
|
Tianjin
|
1.62
|
1.8%
|
Chengdu
|
1.55
|
1.8%
|
Hong Kong
|
1.42
|
1.6%
|
Changsha
|
1.21
|
1.4%
|
Changzhou
|
1.18
|
1.3%
|
Qingdao
|
1.15
|
1.3%
|
Quzhou
|
0.88
|
1.0%
|
Nantong
|
0.84
|
0.9%
|
Weifang
|
0.51
|
0.6%
|
Jinhua
|
0.44
|
0.5%
|
Wuhu
|
0.41
|
0.5%
|
Others
|
2.88
|
3.3%
|
By City
|
RMB (billion)
|
% of total
|
Yangtze River Delta
|
45.52
|
51.5%
|
Pan Bohai Rim
|
21.17
|
23.9%
|
Central Western Region
|
15.56
|
17.6%
|
South China Region
|
6.19
|
7.0%
Land Acquisition
· In first half of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:
|
City
|
Project
|
Group’s Current Equity Interest
|
Intended Primary Use
|
Site Area
(sq.m.)
|
Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)
|
Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)
|
Average
Land Cost (RMB/
sq.m.)
|
New Land Acquisitions in June 2019
|
Nanjing
|
Jurong City, 2019-J1-1-01 to 06 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
257,700
|
496,600
|
2,276,160,000
|
4,583
|
Changsha
|
Yuelu District,
No. 037 Project
|
70%
|
Residential
/
|
27,900
|
147,900
|
286,850,000
|
2,771
|
Taizhou
|
Jiaojiang District, Xiachen Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
103,400
|
186,100
|
708,200,000
|
3,805
|
Land Acquisitions from January to May 2019
|
Suzhou
|
Wuzhong District, Xukou Town,
No. 2018-WG-32 Sunwu Road Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
45,200
|
76,800
|
719,130,000
|
9,368
|
Suzhou
|
Wuzhong District, Mudu Town,
No. 2018-WG-41 Jinmao Road Project
|
70%
|
Residential
|
46,600
|
102,600
|
1,018,920,000
|
14,194
|
Suzhou
|
Wuzhong District, Luzhi Town,
No. 2018-WG-43 North Yanli Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
45,100
|
99,200
|
1,113,220,000
|
11,217
|
Wuhan
|
Hanyang Village, Shuguang Village Project
|
84%
|
Residential
|
100,100
|
521,600
|
3,407,810,000
|
7,784
|
Changsha
|
Changsha County,
No. 081 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
63,900
|
191,600
|
382,310,000
|
3,990
|
Shenyang
|
Huanggu District, West Rail Yard Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
6,500
|
19,600
|
85,110,000
|
4,350
|
Shanghai
|
Pudong New Area, Yangjing Sub-district, C000204 Project
|
50%
|
Commercial
|
3,700
|
3,000
|
30,950,000
|
20,870
|
Kunming
|
Economic and Technological Development Zone, KCJ2018-5 Project
|
51%
|
Residential
|
71,800
|
179,500
|
217,000,000
|
2,371
|
Tianjin
|
Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
41,600
|
62,400
|
166,500,000
|
5,337
|
Nanchang
|
Honggutan New District,
2019003 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
96,100
|
211,500
|
302,800,000
|
2,864
|
Shanghai
|
Pudong New Area, Pujiang Overseas Chinese Town Project
|
30%
|
Office/
Commercial
|
38,100
|
95,900
|
371,130,000
|
12,900
|
Hefei
|
Feixi County,
No. 2018-26 Project
|
100%
|
Residential/Commercial
|
142,100
|
307,100
|
1,766,120,000
|
5,751
|
Hefei
|
Xinzhan District, XZQTD237 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
54,800
|
82,200
|
267,070,000
|
6,500
|
Tianjin
|
Xiqing District, Jinwu Town, West Binshui Road Project
|
51%
|
Residential/Commercial
|
142,400
|
287,800
|
1,855,380,000
|
12,640
|
Qingdao
|
Huangdao District, Guzhenkou, Lingxi Bay Project
|
51%
|
Residential/Commercial
|
232,500
|
302,200
|
558,380,000
|
3,623
|
Tianjin
|
Ninghe District,
Liangku Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
28,700
|
57,300
|
134,500,000
|
4,692
|
Tianjin
|
Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
34,500
|
51,800
|
131,200,000
|
5,067
|
Xi’an
|
Weiyang District,
Chanba Road 1 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
92,000
|
299,800
|
1,234,000,000
|
4,117
|
Chengdu
|
Xindu District,
123 acres Project
|
100%
|
Residential/Commercial
|
82,500
|
273,800
|
619,030,000
|
2,261
|
Chengdu
|
Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project
|
60%
|
Residential
|
51,700
|
206,600
|
696,750,000
|
5,620
|
Hefei
|
Binhu Area,
No. 2019-12 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
50,600
|
119,000
|
1,730,750,000
|
14,550
|
Hefei
|
Yaohai District,
No. E1805 Project
|
33%
|
Residential
|
49,500
|
109,000
|
214,600,000
|
5,966
|
Taiyuan
|
Jiancaoping District,
Sanjipian Area,
SP1919-SP1928 Project
|
35%
|
Residential
|
672,700
|
2,520,000
|
1,695,750,000
|
1,923
|
Fuzhou
|
Jinan District, Qianyu Village Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
30,600
|
79,600
|
988,000,000
|
12,405
|
Ningbo
|
Yinzhou District,
ZQ01-02-h2a, ZQ01-02-h4 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
61,200
|
97,900
|
422,800,000
|
4,320
|
Changzhou
|
Jingkai District,
|
100%
|
Residential
|
58,400
|
133,300
|
1,170,000,000
|
8,779
|
Changzhou
|
Jingkai District West Minguifang West Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
26,700
|
58,800
|
480,000,000
|
8,169
|
Wuxi
|
Jiangyin City,
Shanghaihui Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
16,400
|
32,800
|
315,370,000
|
9,624
|
Zhangzhou
|
Longhai City, Jiaomei Town, 2019P01 Project
|
100%
|
Residential
|
23,900
|
71,600
|
718,000,000
|
10,030
|
Chongqing
|
Airport Development Area, 19049 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
94,700
|
134,500
|
369,600,000
|
5,500
|
Chongqing
|
Airport Development Area, 19058 Project
|
50%
|
Residential
|
50,400
|
70,500
|
193,890,000
|
5,500
|
1H2019 in total
|
7,690,900
|
26,647,280,000
|
RMB
4,847/sq.m.
Disclaimer:
All information contained in this newsletter is meant for your own reference only, and is not intended to, nor should it, constitute any investment advice. Any information contained in this newsletter, including those relating to contracted sales or land bank of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (the ” Company ” ), may be subject to change as a result of changes in our development, sales and investment processes and may not be consistently reflected in our financial reports. The Company expressly disclaims any liability for any of your loss or damage howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the contents of this newsletter.