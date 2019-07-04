Record-High Contracted Sales of RMB22.34B in June 2019, up approx. 50% YoY

Completed 47% of Full Year Sales Target (RMB190.0B)

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 July 2019 –

In June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB22.34 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% (compared to June 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,235,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,100/sq.m. in June 2019, up almost 22% YoY (compared to June 2018).

From January to June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB88.44 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 34%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 5,088,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,400/sq.m. from January to June 2019, with a YoY increase of about 14%.

During the first six months of 2019, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 47% of its full year target of RMB190.0 billion.

From January to June 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:

By City RMB (billion) % of total Beijing 10.57 12.0% Hangzhou 7.97 9.0% Chongqing 6.26 7.1% Shanghai 5.72 6.5% Suzhou 5.09 5.8% Wenzhou 4.64 5.2% Wuxi 4.60 5.2% Hefei 3.49 3.9% Jiaxing 3.41 3.9% Wuhan 2.77 3.1% Xi’an 2.68 3.0% Ningbo 2.63 3.0% Jinan 2.58 2.9% Shenyang 2.57 2.9% Nanjing 2.47 2.8% Fushan 1.90 2.1% Linyi 1.69 1.9% Xuzhou 1.69 1.9% Guangzhou 1.62 1.8% Tianjin 1.62 1.8% Chengdu 1.55 1.8% Hong Kong 1.42 1.6% Changsha 1.21 1.4% Changzhou 1.18 1.3% Qingdao 1.15 1.3% Quzhou 0.88 1.0% Nantong 0.84 0.9% Weifang 0.51 0.6% Jinhua 0.44 0.5% Wuhu 0.41 0.5% Others 2.88 3.3%

By City RMB (billion) % of total Yangtze River Delta 45.52 51.5% Pan Bohai Rim 21.17 23.9% Central Western Region 15.56 17.6% South China Region 6.19 7.0%





Land Acquisition

· In first half of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City Project Group’s Current Equity Interest Intended Primary Use Site Area (sq.m.) Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.) Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB) Average Land Cost (RMB/ sq.m.) New Land Acquisitions in June 2019 Nanjing Jurong City, 2019-J1-1-01 to 06 Project 100% Residential 257,700 496,600 2,276,160,000 4,583 Changsha Yuelu District, No. 037 Project 70% Residential /

Commercial 27,900 147,900 286,850,000 2,771 Taizhou Jiaojiang District, Xiachen Project 100% Residential 103,400 186,100 708,200,000 3,805 Land Acquisitions from January to May 2019 Suzhou Wuzhong District, Xukou Town, No. 2018-WG-32 Sunwu Road Project 100% Residential 45,200 76,800 719,130,000 9,368 Suzhou Wuzhong District, Mudu Town, No. 2018-WG-41 Jinmao Road Project 70% Residential 46,600 102,600 1,018,920,000 14,194 Suzhou Wuzhong District, Luzhi Town, No. 2018-WG-43 North Yanli Project 100% Residential 45,100 99,200 1,113,220,000 11,217 Wuhan Hanyang Village, Shuguang Village Project 84% Residential 100,100 521,600 3,407,810,000 7,784 Changsha Changsha County, No. 081 Project 50% Residential 63,900 191,600 382,310,000 3,990 Shenyang Huanggu District, West Rail Yard Project 100% Residential 6,500 19,600 85,110,000 4,350 Shanghai Pudong New Area, Yangjing Sub-district, C000204 Project 50% Commercial 3,700 3,000 30,950,000 20,870 Kunming Economic and Technological Development Zone, KCJ2018-5 Project 51% Residential 71,800 179,500 217,000,000 2,371 Tianjin Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay Project 50% Residential 41,600 62,400 166,500,000 5,337 Nanchang Honggutan New District, 2019003 Project 50% Residential 96,100 211,500 302,800,000 2,864 Shanghai Pudong New Area, Pujiang Overseas Chinese Town Project 30% Office/ Commercial 38,100 95,900 371,130,000 12,900 Hefei Feixi County, No. 2018-26 Project 100% Residential/Commercial 142,100 307,100 1,766,120,000 5,751 Hefei Xinzhan District, XZQTD237 Project 50% Residential 54,800 82,200 267,070,000 6,500 Tianjin Xiqing District, Jinwu Town, West Binshui Road Project 51% Residential/Commercial 142,400 287,800 1,855,380,000 12,640 Qingdao Huangdao District, Guzhenkou, Lingxi Bay Project 51% Residential/Commercial 232,500 302,200 558,380,000 3,623 Tianjin Ninghe District, Liangku Project 50% Residential 28,700 57,300 134,500,000 4,692 Tianjin Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project 50% Residential 34,500 51,800 131,200,000 5,067 Xi’an Weiyang District, Chanba Road 1 Project 100% Residential 92,000 299,800 1,234,000,000 4,117 Chengdu Xindu District, 123 acres Project 100% Residential/Commercial 82,500 273,800 619,030,000 2,261 Chengdu Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project 60% Residential 51,700 206,600 696,750,000 5,620 Hefei Binhu Area, No. 2019-12 Project 100% Residential 50,600 119,000 1,730,750,000 14,550 Hefei Yaohai District, No. E1805 Project 33% Residential 49,500 109,000 214,600,000 5,966 Taiyuan Jiancaoping District, Sanjipian Area, SP1919-SP1928 Project 35% Residential 672,700 2,520,000 1,695,750,000 1,923 Fuzhou Jinan District, Qianyu Village Project 100% Residential 30,600 79,600 988,000,000 12,405 Ningbo Yinzhou District,

Zhanyu Town ZQ01-02-h2a, ZQ01-02-h4 Project 100% Residential 61,200 97,900 422,800,000 4,320 Changzhou Jingkai District,

Weilan Tiandi West Project 100% Residential 58,400 133,300 1,170,000,000 8,779 Changzhou Jingkai District West Minguifang West Project 100% Residential 26,700 58,800 480,000,000 8,169 Wuxi Jiangyin City, Shanghaihui Project 100% Residential 16,400 32,800 315,370,000 9,624 Zhangzhou Longhai City, Jiaomei Town, 2019P01 Project 100% Residential 23,900 71,600 718,000,000 10,030 Chongqing Airport Development Area, 19049 Project 50% Residential 94,700 134,500 369,600,000 5,500 Chongqing Airport Development Area, 19058 Project 50% Residential 50,400 70,500 193,890,000 5,500 1H2019 in total 7,690,900 26,647,280,000 RMB 4,847/sq.m.

