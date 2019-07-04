Record-High Contracted Sales of RMB22.34B in June 2019, up approx. 50% YoY

Completed 47% of Full Year Sales Target (RMB190.0B)

 

HONG KONG, CHINA –  Media OutReach   – 4 July 2019 –

 

  • In June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB22.34 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 47% (compared to June 2018). Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 1,235,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB18,100/sq.m. in June 2019, up almost 22% YoY (compared to June 2018).
  • From January to June 2019, the Group achieved contracted sales of approximately RMB88.44 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 34%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 5,088,200 sq.m. Contracted ASP was approximately RMB17,400/sq.m. from January to June 2019, with a YoY increase of about 14%.
  • During the first six months of 2019, contracted sales completed by the Group represented approximately 47% of its full year target of RMB190.0 billion.
  • From January to June 2019, breakdowns of the Group’s contracted sales were as follows:

 

By City

RMB (billion)

% of total

Beijing

10.57

12.0%

Hangzhou

7.97

9.0%

Chongqing

6.26

7.1%

Shanghai

5.72

6.5%

Suzhou

5.09

5.8%

Wenzhou

4.64

5.2%

Wuxi

4.60

5.2%

Hefei

3.49

3.9%

Jiaxing

3.41

3.9%

Wuhan

2.77

3.1%

Xi’an

2.68

3.0%

Ningbo

2.63

3.0%

Jinan

2.58

2.9%

Shenyang

2.57

2.9%

Nanjing

2.47

2.8%

Fushan

1.90

2.1%

Linyi

1.69

1.9%

Xuzhou

1.69

1.9%

Guangzhou

1.62

1.8%

Tianjin

1.62

1.8%

Chengdu

1.55

1.8%

Hong Kong

1.42

1.6%

Changsha

1.21

1.4%

Changzhou

1.18

1.3%

Qingdao

1.15

1.3%

Quzhou

0.88

1.0%

Nantong

0.84

0.9%

Weifang

0.51

0.6%

Jinhua

0.44

0.5%

Wuhu

0.41

0.5%

Others

2.88

3.3%

 

By City

RMB (billion)

% of total

Yangtze River Delta

45.52

51.5%

Pan Bohai Rim

21.17

23.9%

Central Western Region

15.56

17.6%

South China Region

6.19

7.0%


Land Acquisition

·     In first half of 2019, the Group completed the following land acquisitions:

City

Project

Group’s Current Equity Interest

Intended Primary Use

Site Area

(sq.m.)

Total Planned GFA Excluding Carpark (sq.m.)

Group’s Attributable Consideration (RMB)

Average

Land Cost (RMB/

sq.m.)

New Land Acquisitions in June 2019

Nanjing

Jurong City, 2019-J1-1-01 to 06 Project

100%

Residential

257,700

496,600

2,276,160,000

4,583

Changsha

Yuelu District,

No. 037 Project

70%

Residential /
Commercial

27,900

147,900

286,850,000

2,771

Taizhou

Jiaojiang District, Xiachen Project

100%

Residential

103,400

186,100

708,200,000

3,805

Land Acquisitions from January to May 2019

Suzhou

Wuzhong District, Xukou Town,

No. 2018-WG-32 Sunwu Road Project

100%

Residential

45,200

76,800

719,130,000

9,368

Suzhou

Wuzhong District, Mudu Town,

No. 2018-WG-41 Jinmao Road Project

70%

Residential

46,600

102,600

1,018,920,000

14,194

Suzhou

Wuzhong District, Luzhi Town,

No. 2018-WG-43 North Yanli Project

100%

Residential

45,100

99,200

1,113,220,000

11,217

Wuhan

Hanyang Village, Shuguang Village Project

84%

Residential

100,100

521,600

3,407,810,000

7,784

Changsha

Changsha County,

No. 081 Project

50%

Residential

63,900

191,600

382,310,000

3,990

Shenyang

Huanggu District, West Rail Yard Project

100%

Residential

6,500

19,600

85,110,000

4,350

Shanghai

Pudong New Area, Yangjing Sub-district, C000204 Project

50%

Commercial

3,700

3,000

30,950,000

20,870

Kunming

Economic and Technological Development Zone, KCJ2018-5 Project

51%

Residential

71,800

179,500

217,000,000

2,371

Tianjin

Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay Project

50%

Residential

41,600

62,400

166,500,000

5,337

Nanchang

Honggutan New District,

2019003 Project

50%

Residential

96,100

211,500

302,800,000

2,864

Shanghai

Pudong New Area, Pujiang Overseas Chinese Town Project

30%

Office/

Commercial

38,100

95,900

371,130,000

12,900

Hefei

Feixi County,

No. 2018-26 Project

100%

Residential/Commercial

142,100

307,100

1,766,120,000

5,751

Hefei

Xinzhan District, XZQTD237 Project

50%

Residential

54,800

82,200

267,070,000

6,500

Tianjin

Xiqing District, Jinwu Town, West Binshui Road Project

51%

Residential/Commercial

142,400

287,800

1,855,380,000

12,640

Qingdao

Huangdao District, Guzhenkou, Lingxi Bay Project

51%

Residential/Commercial

232,500

302,200

558,380,000

3,623

Tianjin

Ninghe District,

Liangku Project

50%

Residential

28,700

57,300

134,500,000

4,692

Tianjin

Binhai New Area, Tanggu Bay No. 7 Project

50%

Residential

34,500

51,800

131,200,000

5,067

Xi’an

Weiyang District,

Chanba Road 1 Project

100%

Residential

92,000

299,800

1,234,000,000

4,117

Chengdu

Xindu District,

123 acres Project

100%

Residential/Commercial

82,500

273,800

619,030,000

2,261

Chengdu

Jianyang City, Hedong New Area, 77 acres Project

60%

Residential

51,700

206,600

696,750,000

5,620

Hefei

Binhu Area,

No. 2019-12 Project

100%

Residential

50,600

119,000

1,730,750,000

14,550

Hefei

Yaohai District,

No. E1805 Project

33%

Residential

49,500

109,000

214,600,000

5,966

Taiyuan

Jiancaoping District,

Sanjipian Area,

SP1919-SP1928 Project

35%

Residential

672,700

2,520,000

1,695,750,000

1,923

Fuzhou

Jinan District, Qianyu Village Project

100%

Residential

30,600

79,600

988,000,000

12,405

Ningbo

Yinzhou District,
Zhanyu Town

ZQ01-02-h2a, ZQ01-02-h4 Project

100%

Residential

61,200

97,900

422,800,000

4,320

Changzhou

Jingkai District,
Weilan Tiandi West Project

100%

Residential

58,400

133,300

1,170,000,000

8,779

Changzhou

Jingkai District West Minguifang West Project

100%

Residential

26,700

58,800

480,000,000

8,169

Wuxi

Jiangyin City,

Shanghaihui Project

100%

Residential

16,400

32,800

315,370,000

9,624

Zhangzhou

Longhai City, Jiaomei Town, 2019P01 Project

100%

Residential

23,900

71,600

718,000,000

10,030

Chongqing

Airport Development Area, 19049 Project

50%

Residential

94,700

134,500

369,600,000

5,500

Chongqing

Airport Development Area, 19058 Project

50%

Residential

50,400

70,500

193,890,000

5,500

1H2019 in total

7,690,900

26,647,280,000

RMB

4,847/sq.m.

 

