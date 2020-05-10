The man who recorded Ahmaud Arbery’s death has received threats after police said they were investigating him, his lawyer said

caption Ahmaud Arbery was killed on February 23 in Brunswick, Georgia. source I RUN WITH MAUD/Facebook

The man who filmed the February 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery has received threats since police announced they were investigating his involvement, his lawyer said Saturday.

An attorney for William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the 25-year-old’s death, said Bryan has cooperated with authorities in their investigation as authorities say they’re looking into “everybody involved.”

Bryan shared the video with authorities immediately after the shooting, Bryan’s lawyer said, adding that he had no connection to the suspects arrested in Arbery’s death other than being their neighbor.

“We investigate everybody involved in the case, including the individual who shot the video,” Vic Reynolds, the director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Director told reporters Friday, according to CNN.

Bryan’s attorney said that investigators’ comments about him have endangered the lives of Bryan, his family, friends, and neighbors. Bryan has lost his job, his lawyer added.

“It was Mr. Bryan who videotaped the incident in question, disclosed the existence of the videotape, and invited a responding Glynn County Police Officer to sit with him in his truck where they watched the video together,” Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, said.

Gough said his client had cooperated with the investigation, beginning when he showed officers the footage and when he later went to the police station so officers could download the video from his cell phone, CNN reported.

The video, recorded on February 23 in Brunswick, Georgia, shows two men approach Arbery from their pickup truck while he was jogging before the altercation ends in the shooting death of Arbery.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, who are white, were arrested Thursday and face charges of murder and aggravated assault in Arbery’s death. The men cannot be charged with committing a hate crime because a hate crime law does not exist in the state of Georgia.

Gough said his client is not connected to either of the McMichaels, other than being members of the same community. Bryan was doing yard work when he noticed an unfamiliar man being chased by a car that he recognized, his lawyer said, according to CNN.

The suspects have said they confronted Arbery because he resembled a suspect in recent burglaries, though there was just one reported burglary in the area from the start of 2020 until the day Arbery died,” according to The Brunswick News.

As Insider previously noted the video of the shooting was leaked – months after it was filmed – by a defense attorney who had consulted with the suspects who were arrested on Thursday. The lawyer, who is representing the suspects, said he did not believe the video would either “exonerate them or convict” the men, The New York Times reported.

The investigation into Arbery’s death is ongoing, police told reporters, according to CNN.

“Mr. Bryan videotaped what was going on and because he did that there is a prosecution,” Gough said. “If he had not videotaped that incident, the only person who really could speak to what happened is dead and we’ll never have that opportunity. That video is the prosecution.”

