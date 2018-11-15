Recruiters around the world say NUS graduates are among the top 10 most employable in the world

National University of Singapore (NUS) graduates taking a group photo. The Straits Times

The best students may graduate from some of the world’s most prestigious universities, but does that make them employable?

According to a new study, the National University of Singapore (NUS) is one of the top universities for employability in the world.

The Global University Employability Ranking published by Times Higher Education puts Singapore at 10th place among 250 universities across 41 countries.

Designed by French HR consultancy Emerging, the global survey asked 7,000 recruiters from 22 countries which universities they thought were the best at preparing graduates for the workplace.

NUS, which is ranked 23rd on the World University Ranking, was just one of two universities in Asia which made the top 10, the other being Tokyo University at ninth place.

This was a jump in six spots for the Singapore institution from last year’s ranking.

At the top of this year’s ranking was Harvard University, followed by California Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – all top institutions on the World University Ranking list.

Global University Employability Ranking 2018 Time Higher Education

NUS president Professor Tan Eng Chye said the university is focused on preparing graduates for the digital economy, and making sure they have “deep expertise in and across disciplines, core life skills as well as a growth mindset that will position them well for a world of disruption and change”.

“Students at NUS have the advantage of customising their learning journeys from a comprehensive and holistic suite of educational pathways and initiatives that range from global study opportunities, residential living and learning experiences, to industry internships and immersion in Asia and beyond,” he added.

Other notable universities in the top 100 include: University of Oxford at 11th place; Columbia University at 14th; New York University at 15th; Imperial College London at 17th; Tsinghua University at 52nd; Carnegie Mellon University at 61st; UCLA at 62nd; Cornell University at 65th; Nanyang Technological University at 73rd; London School of Economics and Political Science at 83rd and more.

